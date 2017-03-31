Chelsea must pay "great attention" ahead of tough Crystal Palace clash, insists Antonio Conte

Above: Antonio Conte speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Chelsea FC manager Antonio Conte, has warned that his players need to continue to pay "great attention" in the last leg of the Premier League season ahead of Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace.

Faced a lot of problems

It has been an excellent season for the Blues in Conte's debut season at Stamford Bridge, with the side ten points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur with just ten games to play.

It seems that Chelsea winning their fifth title of the Premier League era is a certainty at this point of the season, but they face a number fitness problems as a result of the recent international break.

Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa and Victor Moses are all doubts for the visit of Sam Allardyce's men. But with the Eagles winning their last three matches, Conte has stated his side need to keep their concentration in the final games of the campaign.

"This week we were faced with a lot of problems," Conte told his pre-match press conference. "Tomorrow will be a very difficult game for us for many reasons."

"After the international break it’s not easy. Some came back with some problems. For sure it’s important to check two or three situations," the Italian stressed to the press. "And then to make the best decision tomorrow."

The 47-year-old added: "We must pay great attention. It’s a game of fundamental importance. Don’t forget there are 10 games to play. We hope to finish the season with great success for us, for the club and for the fans."

Happy with us

Hazard will be a big absentee if he is to sit out of Saturday's clash with Palace, as the Belgian has re-emerged as the Blues' star player this season after going missing in the previous campaign.

The Belgian missed both of his country's matches in the current international break, but has remained in the news as the 26-year-old has been linked with a big money move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Hazard still has three years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, and Conte has insisted that the Belgian is happy at the club.

"I think it is positive," the Chelsea manager said of the Hazard rumours. "This is part of the game to put these rumours out there and put a bit of difficult in the mind of the players."

"But we have great experience of this situation," he continued. "And so do my players. Eden is a Chelsea player. Our player, we are happy with him and he is happy with us."

"When other top teams want your players," Conte stated. "It means we are doing a great job. So I'm happy."