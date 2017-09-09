Post Match Reaction: Antonio Conte pleased with result against Leicester City

Antonio Conte was pleased with what he saw by his side in their 2-1 victory against Leicester City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Clive Mason)

Chelsea continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, with their third victory in as many games.

Big summer signing Álvaro Morata opened the scoring for The Blues, before former Foxes midfielder N’Golo Kanté doubled the lead just after the half-time break.

Antonio Conte’s men were in for a nervy last half-an-hour after Jamie Vardy converted a penalty, in which he won after being fouled by Thibaut Courtois.

Conte believes Kanté has become a "top player"

However, the Premier League champions continued to attack and managed to hold on to a well-deserved victory, thoughts echoed by the Italian manager.

“It’s a good day for the team, it’s a good day for Álvaro. It’s always important for a striker to score,” he told the club's official website.

The Blues boss went on to say that "it’s very important to see he is improving and he is more involved in our football", adding "if he scores I am very happy and I am pleased for the player."

Conte was also asked about Kanté’s contribution to the game, having seen him net past his former club, allowing The Blues to take all three points back to Stamford Bridge.

He said that the midfielder "played an amazing game" and added that he is "used to seeing this" from the Frenchman, whom he went on to describe as a "really top player."

Embed from Getty Images

New signing can still improve further

The Italian manager was also asked how he felt new signing Tiémoué Bakayoko had performed, with the boss pleased he is showing good signs, although he believes there is still room for improvement.

“I think Baka is improving his physical condition,” he said, before adding that "he is starting to understand and adapt to our style of football."

Conte admitted that the midfielder "has to improve with the ball" but fortunately "has a lot of space to improve" at just 23 years of age.

The Italian went on to compare the summer signing to Kanté, saying that "N’Golo is improving a lot, if you compare him to last season" before adding that "we want to work and improve Baka."

Eden Hazard made his return to action after he came off the bench to replace Cesc Fàbregas with just over ten minutes to go.

Conte was pleased to be able to call upon the Belgian international, although he aired on the side of the caution, as he warned that patience was needed.

“This is good news for us,” he said of Hazard’s return, adding that "he needs time to be 100 per cent but for us his recovery is very important."

Conte also called for "patience to give him the possibility to improve his form" but stressed that he is "pleased for him because after a bad injury it’s great to see him with us."

Chelsea will host Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before the visit of Arsenal next weekend in the Premier League.