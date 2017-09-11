Chelsea vs Qarabag FK Live Stream Score Commentary in UCL 2017

Stamford Bridge will play host to tonight's run of events, an arena that is no stranger to the Champions League, having witnessed many a magical European night over the last decade. Here is a reminder of one of them, when Chelsea overcame a first-leg deficit to knock Napoli out of the round of 16 on their way to glory in 2012 - an occasion for which no further words are needed.

Conte's counterpart, Gurbanov, is more than happy to ignore the bigger picture and has urged his underdogs to play without fear, via ESPN.

"Even though Chelsea is an icon in the Champions League and have a big chance to win the Champions League this season, the team is ready and we're going to play until the end.

"We know Chelsea are going to make us be defensive. That doesn't mean we're going to spend 90 minutes in defence. We're going to attack as well."

However, the Italian, who took Juventus to the quarter-finals in 2013, has challenged the Premier League champions to build a legacy.

"For sure in the Champions League we are starting a path. Remember before winning a competition you need to work very hard and improve every year step by step, and arrive then to be ready for Real Madrid or Bayern Munich or Juventus. You don’t create a big, strong team easily."

Antonio Conte has explained his desire to rotate the squad ahead of tonight's encounter, with one eye firmly fixed on the crucial upcoming clash against Arsenal, via Chelsea's official website.

"To play seven games in 21 days is not easy. For this reason, it’s normal to prepare some rotations.

"When you make decisions there is always a risk. The risk could be to play with the same players as against Leicester, and then after the game [you’re asked] why you didn’t change the team because the team was tired."

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov, celebrating a decade in charge of the club this season, has almost a fully-fit squad to make history on the Stamford Bridge turf tonight, with left-back Ansi Agolli, skipper of the Albanian national team, the only notable absence.

Team news now, and hosts Chelsea are expected to be without deadline day signing Danny Drinkwater, who is out with a calf injury picked up during training. The £35m midfielder, acquired from Leicester City under dramatic circumstances, is yet to make his debut for the Blues. Fellow new signing Davide Zappacosta should be announced in the starting lineup following his positive impact off the bench at the weekend. Eden Hazard is expected to start the game on the bench, as he continues his return to full fitness in anticipation of seven games in 21 days. Meanwhile, captain Gary Cahill could make his first appearance in over a month after his 15th-minute red card in the opening day defeat to Burnley.

Also making their European bows in London will be Tiemoue Bakayako, who was instrumental to Monaco's astonishing run to the semi-finals of last year's competition, Antonio Rudiger, who will no doubt look forward to facing his old employers in Roma. Willy Caballero, the backup goalkeeper signed on a free transfer from Manchester City, featured in Pep Guardiola's lineup as the Mancunians crashed out to Monaco in the last 16.

Speaking of Alvaro Morata, this will be the Spaniard's first Champions League runout in the royal blue of Chelsea, having appeared in two previous finals, in 2015 and 2017, for Juventus and Real Madrid respectively. If he can get off the mark in a similar way to his blistering start to the Premier League campaign, then Qarabag will be in for a long, physical night. The 24-year-old, signed from Madrid for a record fee this summer, has three goals in his first four domestic appearances, all with his head.

Chelsea will be hoping for a largely uneventful evening where their travelling supporters are concerned, following controversy on an anti-Semitic scale which threatened to mar their 2-1 defeat of Leicester at the weekend. The Blues were in the centre of a PR storm after a section of their fans were heard chanting a new song for talisman Alvaro Morata, with reference to cross-city rivals Spurs and their Jewish contingency. The club have since released an impromtu statement, promising the prosecution of all of those found to be involved, while Morata himself appealed to the supporters via Twitter. With Chelsea's slate of previous European adventures not exactly immaculate (see Paris, 2015), the club will be hoping for a smoother transition to and from Eastern Europe.

Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone! — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) September 9, 2017

This is, unsuprisingly, the first meeting of these two ridiculously-unmatched clubs, with the return fixture occurring on a bitter mid-November evening in Baku, by which point we should have a clearer idea of how this mouthwatering group, also containing AS Roma and Atletico Madrid - of Italy and Spain respectively - will pan out.

In order to get from Azerbaijan to SW6, Qarabag have had to overcome 4,500 miles and three qualifying rounds. Their reward; a gobsmacker of a tie against the champions of 2012. Following their stroll towards the fourth of four consecutive titles, the Baku outfit have made a perfect start to this year's campaign, winning all of their first three games, sitting in second place with a game in hand over the solitary side above them.

This is Antonio Conte's inaugural venture into the Champions League since his arrival in West London just over a year ago and have no doubt that the Italian tactician will be determined to get off to the best possible start as he looks to take the competition by storm just as he did domestically over the last 12 months. His Chelsea side have recovered from an opening day defeat at the hands of minnows Burnley to get their title retention back on track with an impressive run of wins over Everton, Leicester City and bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the Blues in third place.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League as Premier League champions Chelsea commence their Group C journey after a year's absence from the competition. Their opponents today come in the form of Champions League debutants Qarabag FK, fresh off the back of a league-winning campaign in Azerbaijan, who kickstart their maiden pilgrimage into Europe's elite tournament with the most tantalising of ties. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, but we'll have live build-up in the hours leading up to the game, so stay tuned for your first fix of Champions League action of the season, courtesy of Cian Woulfe.