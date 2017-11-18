David Luiz left out of Chelsea XI as Blues face West Brom

Luiz in training (photo: Getty Images / Darren Walsh)

David Luiz was again left out of Chelsea's starting XI by Antonio Conte, as the Blues face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Luiz will watch on from the bench as Conte offers him an olive branch regarding their recent rift by putting him in the squad, but the Brazilian seemingly hasn't offered enough to be put back in the side.

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill will instead make up the Chelsea back three, with Davide Zappacosta selected at right-wing back whilst Victor Moses remains out injured.

Michy Batshuayi's injury made Conte's decision to select Alvaro Morata as the lone striker much simpler, with Eden Hazard to operate around him, with Cesc Fabregas picked ahead of Pedro and Willian.

N'Golo Kante's return from injury was a welcome boost for the Blues, he lines up alongside Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield, Bakayoko set to be key in ensuring Chelsea aren't physically bettered by their opponents.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata.

Pulis opts for Rondon over Robson-Kanu

It's a big team selection for Tony Pulis as he looks to get a result that would significantly ease the pressure on his job security, the Welshman handicapped before the game by the announcement that Nacer Chadli would miss out due to injury.

Pulis has opted not to keep faith in Hal Robson-Kanu up front, seeing Salomon Rondon return to the side, with Jay Rodriguez and Matt Phillips the most likely to offer additional support in attack.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, Gareth Barry and Jake Livermore will offer support to the Baggies defence, with a potential attacking option for the hosts to come through the head of defender Ahmed Hegazi at set-pieces.

West Brom XI: Foster; Hegazi, Evans, McAuley, Gibbs; Barry, Krychowiak, Livermore; Phillips, Rodriguez, Rondon.