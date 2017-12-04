Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid Preview: Blues looking to secure top-spot with visit of Spanish giants

Above: Antoinne Griezmann battling with Gary Cahill with the 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid | Photo:Getty Images/Guillermo Martinez-Anadolu Agency

Chelsea will be looking to end their Champions League group campaign on a high, as they look to finish at the top of Group C when they welcome Atlético Madrid to Stamford Bridge.

Looking to finish top of the pile

Antonio Conte's men look to be in pole position going into the final clash of the group stage, but the Italian will be keen to ensure the top spot with Roma breathing down their necks.

It has only been against the Italian side that The Blues have faltered throughout the group campaign, they do lead them by two points but an inferior head-to-head record could seriously cost them with Roma taking on the bottom-side Qarabag FK.

Chelsea were in Israel last time and ensured their last-16 place with goals from Willian, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fàbregas giving them a 4-0 victory, their last-ditch 2-1 victory in the Wanda Metropolitano has certainly been the highlight of their European campaign thus far and Conte will be hoping that lightning can strike twice.

Battling for passage into the last-16

Diego Simeone's side have been flying in La Liga but it has been in Europe's elite competition where his side have been faltering, and they certainly have a mountain to climb if they are to make the last-16.

Just one victory in Group C has certainly cost them in the long-haul with their two back-to-back draws against Qarabag FK likely to be the highlight of their downfall, Europa League football is certain but gave them a chance of a possible passage into the last-16 on the last matchday.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro gave them a 2-0 win over Roma on their home turf, however they will have to rely on not only themselves to pull out a result at Stamford Bridge but also on their Israeli allies.

Team news

Conte will be looking to balance his side with securing an easy passage from Group C but also look ahead to Saturday's clash with West Ham United, one man that will be missing from the clash will be defender David Luiz.

The Brazilian defender and striker Charly Musonda are missing through a knee problem, Michy Batshuayi was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win over Newcastle and is likely to be involved.

Chelsea will host Atlético Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, December 5th with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.