Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace: Allardyce still winless as Eagles boss as Cup ties goes to replay

Sam Allardyce is still without a victory as Crystal Palace manager, as his Eagles side limped to a 0-0 draw with League One Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

The two sides will meet again on Tuesday 17 January to decide a winner at Selhurst Park, and fans of both sides will certainly hope the replay produces more excitement than what was seen at the Macron Stadium.

Despite the goalless draw, both sides will feel they should have won the game. Loic Remy, making his Palace debut, was lively in the first half and hit the post before being withdrawn at half-time. Similarly, the Trotters' James Henry was lively for the hosts.

Allardyce gives fringe players a chance to shine

The Eagles are currently without twelve first team players due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations duty, so Allardyce, on his return to Bolton where he made his name as a manager, opted to test a 4-1-2-1-2 formation.

Fraizer Campbell made his first start of the season alongside Remy, while Chung-yong Lee also returned to his former club playing in an advanced midfield role.

Julian Speroni made his 389th appearance in a Palace shirt, breaking John Jackson's club-record for the most goalkeeper appearances. Jordon Mutch and Zeki Fryers earned rare starts.

Woodwork is busy in first half

The visitors began the brighter of the two sides and Remy was soon presented with his first effort at goal in a Palace shirt but dragged his 20-yard effort wide of goal.

The on-loan Chelsea striker has been out of action ever since agreeing to join Palace and seemed to be trying to make up for lost time. He blasted straight at Ben Alnwick after twenty minutes, before ending a busy half with two more efforts; first hitting the outside of the post before toe-poking straight at the Wanderers 'keeper when through on goal.

The hosts had more than their fair share of first half chances. Henry had two efforts early on in a frantic five minute spell but was denied by veteran Speroni on each occasion. He and Gary Madine each made the most of some poor Palace defending, both unmarked in the box at separate crosses but neither could hit the target.

It was clear that Palace's attack could have to bail out their weak back four. The Eagles should have taken the lead on two further occasions but neither Mathieu Flamini nor Mutch could find a way past Alnwick.

Remy withdrawn

Allardyce decided that 45 minutes was enough for the Frenchman on his return and his fellow countryman, Yohan Cabaye, took his place at half-time as the Eagles reverted to a more familiar 4-3-3.

With Remy no longer on the pitch, Palace lacked an outlet at the top of the pitch, a weakness made worse when Campbell was forced off with an injury late on, adding to Palace's forever-growing injury list.

Henry could have had four goals by the time his next big chance came along, this time side-footing over Speroni's bar. Ten minutes later and his luck was still out, once again finding the fans behind the goal rather than the top corner.

Josh Vela then struck the post for Bolton, before Cabaye's goal-bound volley was blocked on its route to goal.

Tie to be contested once more

With Henry being replaced late on, the game's attacking impetus was soon lost. Neither side will be happy with another game to add to their already lengthy fixture lists but they will meet again at Selhurst Park to find a winner.