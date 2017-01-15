West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace: Scott Dann and Sam Allardyce give their thoughts

Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann has said the team need to look at themselves after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium.

Improvement needed

“We need to look ourselves in the mirror and see if we can do better personally and as a team,” Dann said after the game. “I think once we do that we will hopefully start picking up points.”

Hammers winger Sofiane Feghouli put the home team in front after 68 minutes as he tapped into an open goal. A stunning scissor kick from Andy Carroll doubled the scoreline, before all three points were sealed by Manuel Lanzini as the Eagles were caught on the counter-attack.

“We will have to look back on it and see what happened for us to concede like we did,” explained Dann.

“We also need to learn when to push on in games to try and get something as quickly today we found ourselves three goals down.”

Stop the rot

Eagles manager Sam Allardyce said after the game that his team need to be able to stay in games, and they need to start picking up points: “We need to make sure we stick together and dig in so we stay in the game as long as possible especially away from home."

He added, “We need to stay confident as a group going forward but we can’t shy away from the fact that we are where we are in the league and we need to start winning games quickly and the sooner we start doing that the better.”

This defeat means the Eagles are now seven games without a win, with Allardyce still looking for his first win in charge.

Next up for Palace in the Premier League is a home fixture against Everton on January 21, while West Ham make a trip to face Middlesborough on the same day.