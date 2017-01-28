Sam Allardyce has ‘no idea’ what the situation is with Andros Townsend

Townsend played today amid Newcastle rumours / Getty Images / Mike Hewitt

Sam Allardyce touched on Crystal Palace’s ongoing transfer business after his side’s 3-0 loss at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Yaya Toure secured City’s spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the expense of Palace.

But Allardyce provided an update on the injury new signing Jeffrey Schlupp sustained, whether Patrick Van Aanholt’s deal had been completed, and whether there was any truth in the rumours linking Andros Townsend with a move back to St. James Park.

‘I think it’s done, but I not exactly certain’ were the words from Allardyce on Van Aanholt’s pending move

It was reported on Friday that Sunderland’s Van Aanholt was in London having a medical with the Eagles ahead of a proposed £14m move from Sunderland. The deal still hadn’t been ratified prior to kick-off and after the game Allardyce provided an update on the situation.

“I don’t know, I think it’s done but I’m not exactly certain it’s finished. He is with us though; hopefully he’ll be involved on Tuesday,” admitted Allardyce.

The former England and Sunderland also spoke about some rumours which circulated on Friday evening which suggested Newcastle United might be looking to take Townsend back up north in a potential loan deal.

The former Newcastle and Tottenham winger hasn’t enjoyed a happy time since his £13m pound switch in the summer. He’s struggled to replicate the type of form which saw Alan Pardew bring him to South London, and rumblings during this January window have constantly linked him with a move back to St. James Park.

Speaking on the situation, Allardyce said: “I have no idea what the situation is with Andros other than the fact Steve the chairman has not told me that Newcastle United have bid any type of bid for us to consider whatsoever, so for me that’s not even in the back of my mind.”

Injury to Schlupp is a ‘big blow’ for Palace

New signing Schlupp has started his Palace career well, his performance as wing-back in last week’s defeat to Everton was encouraging. And today he put in another decent showing before coming off injured with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Allardyce confirmed the former Leicester City man did sustain a hamstring which will keep him out of action: “Schlupp is a big blow with a hamstring injury, so he’ll be missing for a while,” said Allardyce in his post-match press conference.