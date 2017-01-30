Crystal Palace complete signing of Patrick van Aanholt

Van Aanholt (left) keeps WIlfried Zaha under close attention in a fixture last season | Photo: Getty images / Ian MacNicol

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt, following reports that a fee had been agreed late last week.

The Dutchman has arrived at Selhurst Park for an initial £9 million fee that could rise to £14 million. He signs a long-term four-and-a-half year deal.

Swapping relegation rivals

The news will come as a shock to Black Cats fans who would have wanted to keep their best players for their upcoming relegation battle, so to see him join fellow relegation rivals Palace will come as a surprise.

The 26-year-old is the highest scoring defender in the Premier League since the start of last season, netting seven goals from left-back, while he was a key player in the Wearside club's battle against the drop last season.

Current Palace boss, Sam Allardyce, oversaw that heroic fight for survival at the Stadium of Light last campaign, before leaving for his ill-fated post as England manager in the summer, and feels van Aanholt was 'instrumental' for Sunderland last season.

In his pre-match press conference as Palace prepare to face AFC Bournemouth tomorrow, Allardyce said, "I am delighted that Patrick has joined us... He will add pace and energy to our team."

Palace secure another left-sided player

Van Aanholt becomes Palace's second January signing. He follows former Leicester City player and Premier League winner, Jeffrey Schlupp, through the Selhurst Park door.

Both players can play anywhere down the left side, an area that Palace have suffered with a lack of depth in recent months. First-choice left-back Pape Souare suffered horrific injuries in a car crash in September, leaving him out of action indefinitely. Additionally, Andros Townsend has failed to hit form since his big-money move from Newcastle United in the summer. The additions of van Aanholt and Schlupp will add necessary depth on the left flank.

Two or three more?

Allardyce said this morning that he would ideally want to sign two or three more players before the window closes tomorrow night. However, he has admitted this could be difficult with Palace travelling to Bournemouth at the same time.

The former Newcastle boss confirmed that there is interest in former Barcelona and Juventus defender Martin Cacares, but it is a deal that could be concluded after the window shuts due to the player currently being a free agent.