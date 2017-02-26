Deadline day signings make the difference as Crystal Palace edge past Middlesbrough

The Palace players celebrate Patrick van Aanholt's winner | Photo: Getty images/Alex Morton

Crystal Palace earned their first home Premier League victory of 2017 as they overcame fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

Patrick van Aanholt scored the only goal of the game, rifling home a right-footed effort from 20 yards. Manager Sam Allardyce praised the performance of the full-back after the game, hailing the January signing’s attacking threat.

Along with van Aanholt, deadline day signings Luka Milivojević and Mamadou Sakho were also key to Palace's success.

The Eagles produced their best display since the turn of the year. Their last home victory came on 10 December, a 3-0 win against Southampton, and the success against Middlesbrough was just their third at Selhurst Park this season.

How did each Palace player perform?

Player ratings (1 = worst, 10 = best)

Goalkeeper

Wayne Hennessey - (5/10) - the Palace goalkeeper had sparsely anything to do as Aitor Karanka’s strike force failed to properly test the Wales international. Hennessey made three routine saves from Martin de Roon, Cristhian Stuani and Ben Gibson, although his inability to claim numerous crosses in the final ten minutes left the back four feeling some unnecessary pressure.

defence

Joel Ward – 6 – the right-back’s performance was much improved after recent poor displays. The former Portsmouth man supported Andros Townsend on the right side, delivery a few crosses that should have been converted by Christian Benteke.

James Tomkins – 7 – the former West Ham centre-back produced his best performance in a Palace shirt. Tomkins, with the help of debutante Sakho, stifled Alvaro Negredo in the first half before limiting the physical presence of Rudy Gestede in the second period.

Mamadou Sakho – 8 – the on-loan Liverpool defender marked his debut with one of the best individual performances produced by a Palace player this season. The France international was dominant throughout the game and won every key battle.

Patrick van Aanholt – 7 – the Dutchman’s maiden Selhurst Park appearance came in the 4-0 defeat to his former side Sunderland, however he marked his second home game with a wonderful goal. Van Aanholt surged forward with the ball, only to see the initial attack cleared, before the ball broke to him and he duly found a route past Victor Valdes with a right-footed half-volley.

Midfield

Yohan Cabaye – 7 – the Frenchman was another player to produce one of their best performances in a Palace shirt. Cabaye’s combative display was reminiscent of his early months in south London although many fans will be left wondering why he hasn’t been able to perform as consistently in recent months.

Luka Milivojevic – 8 – Palace have finally found their replacement for Mile Jedinak in the Serbian international. The bargain £10 million January signing from Olympiacos tackled well and passed maturely; sitting back to allow Cabaye and Jason Puncheon to roam. If Palace are to stay up, it will largely be because of Milivojevic’s impact in central midfield.

Jason Puncheon – 6 – stand-in skipper Puncheon played well in midfield, although remains Palace’s weak link. The former Southampton man gifted possession to Middlesbrough on a number of occasions but also won the ball back from the opposition well. Two wayward shots in quick succession were caught by spectators in the executive boxes above the Whitehorse Lane stand.

Attack

Andros Townsend – 7 – where has this version of the England international been this season? Townsend produced the kind of performance last seen during his five months at Newcastle United last season. Having been heavily linked with a move back to the Magpies in January, Townsend will need to produce some consistency if he is to avoid successive relegations.

Christian Benteke – 6 – the Belgian had a slight off-day in the centre of Palace’s front three. Benteke missed several chances that should have found the net and left the field frustrated after Townsend failed to roll the ball across goal to give him an easy tap in during stoppage-time.

Wilfried Zaha – 7 – Zaha has been the one highlight of a fairly dismal season for Palace and was once again at his best in Saturday’s win. The Ivory Coast international wonderfully backheeled the ball through the legs of Fabio Da Silva in one particular move in the second half, sending Benteke free down the left. Zaha’s days at Palace may be numbered, particularly if the Eagles go down, so his performances in the final few months of the season should be cherished.

Substitutes

James McArthur – 6 – McArthur replaced Cabaye just after the hour and needed just a few seconds to almost double his side’s lead. Zaha found the Scotland international with a through pass but he was soon crowded out by the Middlesbrough defence. Extremely unfortunate to be booked for simulation when felled by Stewart Downing.

Jeffrey Schlupp – N/A – replaced the tiring van Aanholt with three minutes to go and duly failed to make an impact.

Scott Dann – N/A – the club captain might amazingly struggle to get back into the team after being the main man at centre-back for four years. Excellent performances from Sakho and Tomkins will leave the former Blackburn Rovers defender out of the side at least for next week’s visit to West Bromwich Albion. Replaced Zaha as Palace reverted to a back five with two minutes of normal time remaining.