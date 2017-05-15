Allardyce 'delighted' with final home victory of the season

Photo: Steve Bardens

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was delighted after Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Hull City in the Eagles' final home match of the season.

Comprehensive victory

Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Luka Milivojevic and Patrick Van Aanholt, secured the convincing win. In his post match interview, Allardyce said: “We were all very nervous today but those nerves were used in a positive way.

“We tactically nullified anything they had to throw at us, and the way we took our goals and the quality of our counter-attacking in the second half was excellent.

“A sunny day, a full house and 4-0 brings a great end to what has been a difficult season.”

Transformation

After a difficult start to his reign, with the club 17th in the Premier League table, Allardyce has managed to transform Crystal Palace’s season, securing victories over the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, and the eagles are now safe from relegation heading into the final fixture of the season.

Survival secured

Speaking about the team's escaped from the drop, Allardyce said: “Having seen all the games over Christmas and New Year it was a tough time, and we made some changes behind the scences and the concentration on the recruitment was certainly one of the big elements.

“The acquisitions increased the confidence of the players already here and we stopped conceding goals and winning football matches.

“We took three points at Chelsea away, and that gave us a great lift as it was our fourth win on the trot, and then we had a little stumble but the way we have seen Hull City off today really pleased me.”

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha dedicated Sunday’s win to the supporters after picking up the club's annual Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year, saying: “Today was a big win for the players but also for the fans because they turn up all season and its been hard but they have supported us the whole time so that was for them.”

For the final match of the season, Crystal Palace face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday at 3pm.