Wilfried Zaha wins Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award

Wilfried Zaha was awarded Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award after capping off a great performance against Hull City with a goal | Photo: Getty images / Ashley Western - CameraSport

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha secured the Club's annual Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season.

The Eagles' wide man received the award during the post-match lap of honour against Hull City on Sunday, beating Christian Benteke, Jason Puncheon, Yohan Cabaye and eight-game loanee Mamadou Sakho to the award. His second-minute goal was the first in a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Tigers - a result that ensured the South London side's Premier League status for another year while also sending Marco Silva's side back to the Championship.

Talismanic figure

Zaha has been one of only a few shining lights in an often dark campaign for Palace. His hard-working and exciting performances on the wing gave Palace fans something to shout about when results were going against the club in the early months of the season, before remaining a key figure in the great run in April that saw the Eagles beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The academy graduate's improvement has been the most notable aspect of his game this season. Zaha's defensive capabilities when tracking back have been praised by fans and pundits, while his previously criticised production in the final third has also improved - chipping in with seven goals and nine assists.

Having switched allegiance from England with whom he felt disillusioned at the lack of attention, Zaha received international recognition with Ivory Coast and spent January at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Abidjan-born forward already has two international goals to his name, the latter a wonderful solo run against Russia.

Interest in the summer

Palace will undoubtedly have to ward off interest for their star man during the summer transfer window. Chairman Steve Parish described Tottenham Hotspur's £15 million bid last year as 'ridiculous' and it has been reported that the Palace hierarchy value Zaha at closer to £40 million.

It is believed that Spurs remain interested but recent stories have also linked North London rivals Arsenal with the winger, along with a number of foreign outfits.

Zaha could still cap an excellent season in Palace's final game against former club Manchester United on Sunday. The 24-year-old moved to the Red Devils after helping Palace to promotion in 2013 but made just two league appearances at Old Trafford before returning to Selhurst Park.