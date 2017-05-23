Reports: Sam Allardyce to quit Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce has reportedly left Crystal Palace only weeks after keeping the club in the Premier League | Photo: Getty/ Richard Heathcote

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is close to quitting his job at Selhurst Park, reports have suggested.

First reported by the Daily Mail, the Eagles boss wants to leave the club after talks with Palace chairman Steve Parish. The news comes only days after the conclusion of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

The reports state that former England manager Allardyce has been left disillusioned by the transfer strategy in South London, forcing him to announce his departure from Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

No official statement has been released by the club so far, however it seems likely that the 62-year-old will depart soon. Nonetheless, further talks are expected within the next week as the Eagles attempt to keep Allardyce at the club following a stellar job since his arrival mid-way through the season.

It has been rumoured that he has even cleared his desk at Crystal Palace's training ground, clearly adamant about his departure from the club.

Allardyce managed to drastically improve Palace's form | Photo: Getty/ Dave Thompson

Allardyce arrived at Crystal Palace in December 2016, with the team firmly in the relegation zone, taking over from ex-manager Alan Pardew. The Englishman had previously powered Sunderland to safety in 2015/16 so looked the perfect man to take over.

Nonetheless, it took some time for Allardyce to truly have an impact on the team. Impressive victories against eventual champions Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool though dragged the Eagles to survival and eventually to a 14th place finish in the Premier League.

He could depart Selhurst Park with a respectable if uninspiring 37.5% win percentage whilst in charge.

The Eagles meanwhile now look set to start the search for their sixth permanent manager in the last four years. Allardyce follows the likes of Pardew, Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock and Ian Holloway out of the exit door after short stints at the club.