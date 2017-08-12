Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Preview: Opening day sees Palace welcome new boys to the Premier League

Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Premier League is back, and Crystal Palace open their campaign on Saturday against newly promoted Huddersfield Town.

Nothing to prove

After taking over from Sam Allardyce as manager during the summer, Palace boss Frank De Boer has completed his preparation for his Premier League debut; the club's pre-season record ending with two wins, two draws and a single defeat.

Ahead of his sides’ opening fixture, the Dutchmen insists that he doesn’t feel the need to prove a point to anyone despite moving to a new league.

“(I’m not here) to prove people wrong”, he said in his pre-match press conference.

“I knew with Inter that is was quite a hard job but when a chance comes with a major club in the world I’m going to try, even though I knew it would be very difficult.

“They didn’t give me enough time so I have to respect that but I’m still confident in my ability."



Embed from Getty Images

Historic fixture

This weekend’s game against Crystal Palace will be Huddersfield’s first in England’s top division since 1972, after a dramatic play-off penalty shoot-out victory against Reading at the end of last season.

Ahead of the trip to South London, boss David Wagner has spoken about how despite facing tougher opposite than in previous seasons, the mood at the club will not change.

“We said last season very often, over a long, long time, it’s unrealistic for Huddersfield Town to be in the Premier League. I think we’ve shown that even the impossible is possible in football.”

“Now we have another task in front of us. A difficult task, of course. We are aware but it doesn’t change that we are ambitious.”

Team News

Manager De Boer could hand debuts to summer signings Jairo Riedewald, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Tosu-Mensah, however there this be no returns to the starting line-up for Connor Wickham and Pape Souare.

Midfielders Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur are doubts after pre-season injuries.

There may also be a number of new faces on show for Wagner’s Terriers, however Jonathan Hogg and Nahki Wells will definitely be missing due to ankle injuries, and Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc Stankovic will also be missing out.