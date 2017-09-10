Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer calm ahead of Burnley clash

Photo: Craig Mercer - CameraSport

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is not concerned by his side’s slow start to the Premier League campaign.

The eagles are yet to claim three points this season, and travel away to Sean Dyches’ Burnley this afternoon.

"It always takes time, you don't have to panic suddenly,” the Dutchman has said ahead of the game.

"Everybody wants the points but you also have to know what is going on here."

De Boer believes that he has the backing from above, and has been encouraged from training sessions during the international break.

"We think we are doing it the right way, (chairman) Steve (Parish) knows that, the board knows that.

"I have a positive feeling from what I have seen in training this week. We know it takes time and it is a long-term project we have here.”

Palace are currently 18th in the table and without a win, however one player who could soon be making a return to the starting eleven with the quality to help turn this form around is Mamadou Sakho.

The French defender re-signed for the eagles in the summer transfer window after an impressive loan spell last season.

De Boer delighted to have Sakho

“I am delighted to have Mamadou here at the club, he was one of our targets in the window to sign for Crystal Palace,” de Boer has said.

“He has been here this week and is looking good and already a very good influence in the dressing room and out on the training pitch."

Despite only feature eight times during his loan spell, Sakho was a star playing for Crystal Palace during an impressive run of form, however he will not be able to make his second debut this weekend.

“Sakho is not quite match fit but he is looking good and has worked very hard this week and could probably play 35 minutes for the Under 23 side on Monday.”