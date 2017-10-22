Roy Hodgson remains positive despite late Palace defeat to Newcastle

Photo: Serena Taylor

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was pleased with the performance of his team, despite losing 1-0 to Newcastle yesterday.

Improvements being made

After last week’s home victory over Chelsea, this was another improved performance from Crystal Palace, however missed chances prove key as Newcastle’s Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the game with only four minutes of normal time remaining.

“I cannot criticise our performance," said Hodgson.

"From the first minute to the last it was everything I expected and under normal circumstances would have got us a result.

"There were some very good performances from us in particular. The quality of our play was very good."

From a Matt Ritchie corner, James McArthur’s header rebounded of Merino and looped over Palace keeper Julian Speroni to seal the victory.

That slice of luck meant Merino scored his first ever Premier League goal, and moved the magpies up to sixth in the table.

Chance spurned?

Despite failing to land a shot on target, Palace had a big chance to claim the points late on involving Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Patrick Van Aanholt.

“I don’t think it was a turning point but it was a chance for us to win the game, but he (Loftus-Cheek) dragged his shot and Van Aanholt coming in at the far post couldn’t get a foot on it.

“It’s not the first time in my life that I’ve seen a team I’ve coached do well enough to get a good result and not get it,” Hodgson continued after the game.

"The important thing for me is that the players, who are bitterly disappointed at the moment, don’t allow their confidence to drop which was boosted by the win against Chelsea.”

Although the result keeps Palace at the foot of the Premier League table, everyone linked with the club will be please with the improving level of performance since Roy Hodgson’s arrival.