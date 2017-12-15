Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Luka Milivojević received his fifth booking of the season against the Hornets so will also miss the game. It is likely that Martin Kelly will replace Fosu-Mensah at right-back, while McArthur will come in for Milivojević having come off the bench to score the winner on Tuesday. Damien Delaney, Connor Wickham and Chung-yong Lee are long-term absentees.

Hodgson confirmed on Thursday that Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Joel Ward and Mamadou Sakho would all miss the game through injury. Fosu-Mensah suffered a hamstring injury in the victory against Watford, while Ward and Sakho have been absent since recent games against West Brom and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

However, the South Londoners travel to the King Power Stadium without an away goal since Christian Benteke scored at Liverpool on 23 April. The Eagles’ infamously poor start to the season is now in the past but the remains of Frank de Boer’s tenure are still there to be seen. Palace are unbeaten in six games, although just two were victories, but still find themselves in the bottom three.

Roy Hodgson, assistant Ray Lewington and first team coach Steven Reid have overseen a dramatic improvement since replacing the Dutchman and his respective staff in September. All 14 of Palace’s points have been won under their guidance, while their home form has been a vast improvement on previous seasons.

The result momentarily lifted the Eagles out of the bottom three, only for West Bromwich Albion to earn an unlikely point at Liverpool to lift them above Palace.

Palace defeated Watford in their latest outing thanks to two late goals in the 2-1 victory against the Hornets’ ten men on Tuesday evening. Bakary Sako equalised in the 89th minute after Watford had led since Daryl Janmaat’s third-minute strike, before James McArthur converted Wilfried Zaha’s cross two minutes into added-time.

Riyad Mahrez is certainly one that Palace will have to keep an eye on should they wish to take points back to London today, with the Algerian in sparkling form. He's scored in three of his last four games and will feel confident about making it four in five today.

Leicester's only defeat in eight games since Puel's arrival came to runaway leaders Manchester City, and they've won their last four games. The most recent victory was against Puel's former club Southampton on Wednesday, the Foxes dismantling the Saints with ease to win 4-1.

Where better than to start with Leicester City, who host today's opening game. The Foxes are on a fantastic run under new manager Claude Puel and now find themselves eighth in the table. They can't go any higher with a win today but would close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Burnley if they can pick up all three points.

Good morning everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Leicester City vs Crystal Palace, as the Premier League weekend gets underway at the King Power Stadium. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I have the pleasure of taking you through this lunchtime clash, which is set to get underway at around 12:30PM GMT. We'll have team news around an hour before as we build up to this game and others around the country.