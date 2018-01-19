Wilfried Zaha praises Hodgson's training ground impact ahead of trip to Arsenal

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha believes manager Roy Hodgson’s ‘attention to detail’ on the training ground is the reason for the team’s change in fortunes.

All round improvements

Before the 70-year-old’s arrival in the middle of last September, the Eagles were winless in the Premier League and were still waiting for their first goal of the season. But since then, they have become a side much harder to break down, and have found their touch in-front of goal.

“He has come in and shown us so much through what we do on the training pitch through the week,” Zaha said.

“The advice that he gives you comes from a lot of experience and seen so much and as a player that helps massively.”

Personal development

Not only does the Ivorian believe Hodgson has moved the team forward, he also believes he has helped develop him as a player.

“From a personal point of view he is right up there for being one of the best managers that I have worked under because he has tried me in different playing positions and helped me develop my game more.

“He has had me playing up front and that was a position I didn’t think I was able to do so he has helped me become a better player.”

Although the mood and the league position have massively improved under Hodgson, the Eagles are still just five points away from the relegation zone, but Zaha believes that they can continue to prove their critics wrong.

“The Premier League is a tight league and every game becomes a must win but we have done well playing under that pressure which has been on us.

“There wouldn’t have been too many people at the beginning of the season thinking we would be in this position we are now, as always in football, never say never.”

No fear heading into derby

As the Eagles prepare to face Arsenal this weekend, Zaha believes that although it will be a tough game, there is no reason why he and his team mates can’t bring three points back to South London.

“It’s always tough going away to Arsenal but we all know football is crazy and you just don’t know what is going to happen and the form we are in right now we could just get something over there.

“I feel that regardless of who we are playing that if we play our game to the top of our ability then something must happen for us.”