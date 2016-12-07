All Premier League clash between Everton and Leicester in FA Cup Third Round

Everton will be dreaming of FA cup glory. Image from Gettyimages.

Ronald Koeman’s Everton have been drawn to take on champions Leicester City in the FA Cup on 7 January 2016, a fixture that will see the Blues play the Foxes twice within a fortnight.

Everton will be hoping to replicate FA cup success

Everton, five time winners of the FA Cup, will be looking to bring silverware back to Goodison Park after 21 years without success in any competition. Everton’s last trophy was the FA Cup, Paul Rideout scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Wembley. Leicester have never won the FA Cup, however the champions have finished runners up four times, the last time being in the 1968-1969 season.

Leicester will be looking to turn their fortunes around

Last season would have come as a shock even to the most die-hard Leicester City fan, the Midlands club were 5000/1 outsiders before a ball was a kicked but defied the odds to record the club's first ever league title.

Since Leicester’s meteoric rise they have struggled in the Premier League, and are currently 16th with only two points separating them from the relegation zone. Leicester fans will be hoping they can replicate their Champions League form in the Premier League, the Foxes have already secured their path to the last 16 as group winners, toppling Portuguese giants Porto to the honour.

Everton have met Leicester three times in the FA cup with the Toffees winning all three meetings, the teams last met in the famous competition in March 1968 where Everton were 3-1 winners with Everton legend Howard Kendall getting on the score sheet at Filbert Street.

The foxes are dangerous

No one would doubt that Leicester do have the quality to hurt Everton, the Foxes completed the double over the blues last season running out 3-2 winners at Goodison Park and Leicester were awarded the Premier League trophy on the final day of last season where they beat Everton 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester may have failed to match the heights of last season however they have been able to retain the majority of their title winning squad, last season’s top scorer Jaimie Vardy and dangerman Riyhad Mahrez will be key to Leicester if they are to turn their fortunes around.

Transfer window

Manager Claudio Ranieri may turn to the January transfer window to bolster his squad, the Leicester of last season were based on defensive solidity and hitting teams on the counter attack with pace however the foxes have been far from convincing at the back, centre back pairing Robert Huth and Wes Morgan may feel their position in the heart of Leicester’s defence is under threat.

Everton will be hoping to get the job done at Goodison Park with the blues only winning one in their last nine attempts away to Leicester, given Leicester’s recent form, the Blues may be quietly confident on securing a place in the 4th round.