Goalless draw at the Riverside a "fair result for both teams" states Ronald Koeman

Above: Ronald Koeman during a very wet 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Everton FC manager Ronald Koeman, stated that he believed that his side’s 0-0 draw with a struggling Middlesbrough side was a “fair result for both teams”.

Everton went into this clash looking to make ground on the top six, and after their excellent 6-3 pummeling of AFC Bournemouth many will have expected three points from their trip to Teesside.

However, they failed to create many opportunities, with good chances for both Romelu Lukaku and Ademola Lookman.

It would be fair to say that it was Boro who deserved something more, with a host of excellent chances and good saves from Victor Valdes but the Dutchman believes that the no-score draw was a fair one.

“I think so it’s a fair result for both teams,” Koeman said in his post-match press conference. “The weather conditions were really tough, tough to play and we know it is difficult create a lot of chances against Middlesbrough.”

"They showed that today, really good, strong defensive organisation but still we had two or three really big chances to score.” The coach admitted. “They [Middlesbrough] tried also in the second half I think we were the better team in the first half.”

“They were the little bit more dangerous team in the second half,” the Dutchman conceded. “I think we controlled well we might not have been in control a little bit too much in the second half instead of trying to do more to score the goal.”

“We know that it is difficult it’s a clean sheet, it’s a point, it’s not bad,” the manager added. “It’s the third clean sheet out of the last six games and that is really positive.”

Chances will come

Lukaku came into the clash in a richest of forms, with the Belgian having scored four last Saturday and 16 league goals overall.

However, the striker ghosted his way through the 90 minutes, with his excellent chance in the first period the only thing to really show but Koeman insisted that the 23-year-old will get his opportunities.

“It was difficult, difficult for him but he needs to concentrate because he will always get a chance,” he said. “He had one, he had a big one but I think Valdes did a great job in making two three really important saves in the game to keep the clean sheet for him.”

“That’s okay you can’t score 100 goals out of 100 chances,” Koeman concluded. “Maybe it was better to score one less last weekend but that’s crazy football, he was working hard he got his chance to score but I think the goalkeeper did well.”

Everton will take on Sunderland at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.