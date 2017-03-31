Everton vs Liverpool Preview: Koeman's Blues looking to end Anfield hoodoo in 228th Merseyside Derby

Photo: Getty Images - Michael Regan

It’s been 18 years since Everton picked up three points at Anfield but Ronald Koeman is looking to end that streak on his first time of asking when they face Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

For Koeman and his side, it’s a chance to avenge the late 1-0 loss at Goodison Park in December but as always, it’ll be no easy feat.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are imperious at Anfield and it doesn't help that Everton’s home performances don’t exactly convert well to tough away trips.

Whilst a similar line-up is expected for Everton, it’s not going to be the same team performance as that Monday night in December.

Back then, Koeman was only starting to mould his team and they still lacked the fitness to fully implement the style of game that the Dutch boss wants to play.

Since then, the Blues haven’t lost at Goodison Park and look like the Everton of old, battling in every game right until the end.

Though they’ll need to show that come 12:30 on Saturday afternoon against a Liverpool side that have thrived in the big games, boasting the best top-flight record against the top six.

Everton looking to step up to the occasion

The Blues have lacked the strength to make the short hop across Stanley Park and go head-to-head with their bitter rivals in recent years.

While the timing hasn’t always been ideal - during an injury crisis or just ahead of a vital cup tie - Everton have regularly been rolled over at Anfield.

A number of disastrous 4-0 defeats aren’t far from the memory, neither is the late defeat at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final, but this year could be different.

This time however, Everton are bang in form and are playing with the steel they’ve lacked in recent years. Defensively, Koeman’s side have improved and the attack is looking lethal for the first time in forever.

There is also likely to be a youthful exuberance about Everton’s line up on Saturday afternoon. Seamus Coleman’s season-ending injury is likely to hand Mason Holgate a long-term chance at right back and there really is no need for an introduction to midfielder Tom Davies.

Whilst many could see their inclusion as a fatal lack of experience, the pair have performed well on the big occasion so far this season, Davies especially.

The England youth international is carrying a knock but that won’t stop him toning down his all-action game.

Romelu Lukaku is in sublime form and has played well on all his past trips to Anfield. While he has picked up injuries in a couple of them, this is his best season at Everton and a derby winner would secure his name in Everton folklore.

Liverpool looking to continue big-game record

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League team, 13 points behind the runaway leaders Chelsea. Klopp’s team do sit in precariously in fourth, with Manchester United only four points behind with two games in hand.

After a small stumble during January and February, Klopp’s side are back on track, winning three of their last five. They produce their best football at home, especially when the visiting team comes out and doesn’t look to defend.

They can struggle against teams that look to sit behind the ball and ride their luck.

Koeman may just try and employ a similar strategy in his debut Anfield Merseyside Derby trip.

As Sadio Mané goes, Liverpool seemingly go too. The Senegalese international has been in sensational form this season and has put in a number of eye-catching performances. His pace on the counter attack is electric and he’s ready to pull the trigger at any time around the 18-yard-box.

The winger is the obvious danger man for Koeman’s side.

Probable teams and injury report

Seamus Coleman is sidelined for the season with a broken leg, a fate set to be shared by Ramiro Funes Mori due to a knee injury.

Morgan Schneiderlin has a calf injury and is also unavailable. He will also miss the mid-week trip to Manchester United.

The hosts will be without Adam Lallana for the 228th Merseyside derby because of a thigh problem sustained during international duty with England.

Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge remain out, but Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are in contention despite a lengthy trip back to Merseyside after international duty.

Likely XIs

Everton: Robles; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka (C), Baines; Gueye, Davies, Barkley; Mirallas, Calvert-Lewin, Lukaku.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner (C); Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Coutinho.

Match Day stats:

Everton haven’t beaten Liverpool in April since 1965, a run spanning 14 meetings.

Jürgen Klopp could become the first Liverpool manager to win his first three league Merseyside derbies against Everton.

Everton's last victory in the Merseyside Derby came in October 2010. Tim Cahill and Mikael Arteta scored in a 2-0 league win at Goodison Park.