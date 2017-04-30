Everton vs Chelsea Preview: Ronald Koeman's men looking to play title spoilers

Photo: Getty Images - Tony McArdle

Ronald Koeman’s Everton team have the chance to play Premier League title spoilers on Sunday afternoon as they face Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

With Southampton and West Bromwich Albion failing to win on Saturday, Everton have booked their place in next season’s Europa League competition and while there may not be much left to play for bar league positioning, they could have a major say in the title race.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last eight at home and have only lost once at home in the Premier League all season.

Chelsea haven’t won in their last two trips to Goodison Park but Conte’s men are looking to tighten their grip on top spot.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, it was a wake-up call for Koeman’s side as they were comprehensively beaten 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutchman and his side will be looking for revenge this time around.

In Focus: Everton’s end to the season

With Europa League football secured for next season, Everton have little else to play for. They can mathematically catch the sides in front of them but both Arsenal and Manchester United hold at least one game in hand over the Toffees.

Despite that, Ronald Koeman will want to end the season strongly.

A win over Chelsea will see his Everton side hit a record home points total of 43 points. That’s something Koeman will want to accomplish before the end of his first season in charge.

The 54-year-old has turned around a team that had the potential to free fall following their own disastrous previous campaign.

The visit of Chelsea is the penultimate home game of the season for Koeman’s side before they play Watford on a Friday night.

His first season has been a success so why not cap it off by picking up another scalp.

A look at Chelsea:

For the majority of the Premier League season, Chelsea have been the runaway leaders at the top of the table. It’s been a bounce back campaign after last season’s disastrous tenth place finish.

Without the distraction of any sort of European Football, Antonio Conte’s men have seemingly been able to sweep away all in their path.

They sit top of the Premier League table on 78 points, four clear of Tottenham Hotspur in second.

Whilst the visitors won’t be able to secure the title at Goodison Park, their first win at the old lady since August 2014 will go a long way to overcoming with it set to be their trickiest fixture during the Premier League run-in.

Probable teams:

Everton: Stekelenburg, Baines, Williams, Jagielka (C), Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Schneiderlin, Barkley, Lookman and Lukaku.

Chelsea: Courtois, Alonso, Cahill (C), Luiz, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Matic, Pedro, Hazard and Costa.

Match Day Stats:

1. Everton haven’t beaten Chelsea in their last 8 meetings in April.

2. Diego Costa has scored four goals and set up two in four Premier League appearances against Everton.

3. Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in all five of his previous meetings against his former club in the Premier League.