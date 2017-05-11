Everton vs Watford preview: Blues looking to break home points total record against Hornets

Romelu Lukaku wheels after netting Vicarage Road | Photo: Getty/ Tony McArdle - Everton

Everton play Watford in their final home game of the Premier League season with little to play for.

Ronald Koeman’s side have already secured Europa League football next season and with Arsenal’s win over Southampton during midweek, they are resigned to finishing seventh.

Walter Mazzarri's Watford team have lost five consecutive away games without scoring a single goal and will be looking to break their duck at Goodison Park.

The last time the two teams met was in December when Stefano Okaka scored his first goals for Watford to lead them to a 3-2 win.

Romelu Lukaku put Everton ahead early on but disastrous defending meant the Hornets could quickly turn the game around. The Belgian nodded home his second later in the game but it was merely a consolation.

With a win, Everton can notch their highest home points total in 27 years so Koeman will not be expecting a repeat performance of his sides trip to Vicarage Road.

In Focus: Everton already looking towards next season

With seventh place secured, Everton have already begun looking towards next season. Transfer targets are being drawn up, pre-season friendlies are being arranged and the view is shifting quickly towards the future.

But despite the potential being there, it may not be the summer it’s being cracked up to be.

There is another squad overhaul on the horizon with key players - Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku - potentially on their way through the exit door. There are players in the squad that will almost certainly be moved on and replaced with better but, potentially, replacing Barkley and Lukaku is much more difficult task.

The Toffees will also be competing on multiple fronts and the wait for silverware is overdue. There will be the Europa League, League Cup, FA Cup and Premier League all to be juggled.

Koeman’s side’s away form also needs to be rectified if a successful second season is to follow for the Dutchman.

Everton have only lost twice at Goodison Park this season, winning 12. It’s a completely different story on their travels as Everton find themselves winning four, drawing six and losing eight games.

There is plenty of potential on Merseyside but there are still plenty of problems.

A look at Watford

Watford sit 15th in the Premier League table and should be safe for next season despite sitting six points above the drop zone and having to play Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City to finish the season.

They could be dragged into the relegation battle if the sides below them win their remaining fixtures but a point from three games will see the Hornets safe.

There are questions about Mazzarri’s job security but he should be in charge at Vicarage Road next season.

Watford have already shown that they can trouble the Everton backline and will be looking to do the same on Friday night. Troy Deeney, without a goal in five games and resigned to the bench last time out during the 3-0 loss to Leicester City, is the type of forward Everton struggle to defend against.

With the Toffees having their sights on their small end of season break, Deeney could be able to add to his 10-goal haul this season.

Probable teams

Everton: Robles, Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Davies, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku.

Watford: Gomes, Kabasele, Prodl, Mariappa, Janmaat, Amrabat, Doucoure, Cleverley, Capoue, Niang, Deeney.

Match Day Stats:

1. Watford have lost nine of their previous 10 games at Goodison Park.

2. Everton have gone three league games without a goal for the first time since a four-match drought in April 2006.

3. Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in his last 10 appearances at Goodison Park.