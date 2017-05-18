Everton target Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez

Photo - Getty Images

Everton are looking to make Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez one of their first summer signings as Ronald Koeman looks to bolster his squad for next season.

Koeman and Everton Director of Football Steve Walsh were snapped at La Rosaleda last week as they cast a watchful eye over Sandro in a game against Celta Vigo, where the forward scored late into second half stoppage time.

Ramirez, 21, is a former youth prospect from Barcelona but was released in 2016 and shortly joined Malaga thereafter. During this campaign, Sandro has scored 14 times in 29 La Liga games.

He also notched a further two in his only Copa Del Rey appearance of the season.

The forward has drawn the interest of Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur but Everton look to be ahead of the chasing pack by reportedly activating a £6 million pound buyout clause.

During his time in Malaga with Walsh, Koeman was also snapped talking with Sandro’s agent, Gines Carvajal.

Everton need striker depth

Ramirez would provide much-needed depth to Everton’s forward line that could be rather bare by the beginning of next season.

Romelu Lukaku looks to be on his way out of Goodison Park but there is still a belief from the Blues higher ups that they can persuade the Belgian to stay one more season at least if they can bolster the squad this summer.

Arouna Kone will depart of a free while Enner Valencia has a £14 million pound option but Everton are unlikely to activate that. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the only other true striker in the Everton squad but has found himself operating as a winger for Koeman.

The Blues are linked with a number of striking options, including Ramirez but his buy-out clause, which is viewed as a bargain by many, looks to have catapulted him up the Everton target list.

Other transfer news

Koeman’s squad will report to pre-season training on the 3rd of July and the Dutchman has already stated he wants a number of deals done quickly as his side look to battle on a number of fronts next season.

Everton are likely to spend big this window, with or without the sales of Lukaku and Ross Barkley.

According to several reports, the Blues lead the chase for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and are looking to spend close to £22 million pounds on the 23-year-old. The Black Cats have reportedly set a price tag of £30 million pounds for the England international but Everton have belief that they can get a deal done on their terms.

Everton have also been linked with a double swoop for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott but are uncertain about their ability to secure both players.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been of interest to Koeman for a number of windows due to his versatility and would be a welcome addition to the Everton squad.