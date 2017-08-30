Everton readying bid for Benfica forward Raul Jimenez

Photo: Getty Images

Everton are set to make a bid for Benfica’s Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, according to reports in Portugal.

The Blues have been scouting the 26-year-old for quite some time and with time running out in the transfer window and move for other targets not coming to fruition, Ronald Koeman’s men have their eyes on Jimenez.

Everton scouts watched Benfica’s Jimenez during their draw with Rio Ave on Saturday evening as the Mexican international came off the bench late into the game.

Jimenez has had a difficult spell with the Portuguese giants since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2015. He has only found his way onto the scoresheet once this season and has only wracked up 24 goals in 82 appearances for the Eagles.

Despite a number of highly-priced transfers this summer, Koeman confirmed after the Blues 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea that signing a striker is the priority, as the transfer window comes to a close on Thursday.

Koeman’s squad have also been linked with moves for Diego Costa and Olivier Giroud but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to replace to Romelu Lukaku with a big name striker.

Late deals to compliment early moves?

Everton had been expected to complete plenty of key deals during the early weeks of this summer’s transfer window and have done just that.

Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford were all signed early into the window but the elusive striker to replace the now departed Lukaku has yet to be found.

Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney were signed with the intentions of sharing the load and whilst Rooney has already scored twice in three Premier League games, Sandro is yet to find the scoresheet.

The Spaniard picked up an ankle injury on the opening day against Stoke City that has stunted his development into the Everton first team and after returning against Chelsea, he will be expected to try and hit the ground running after the international break.

Blues not finished yet

Koeman is also still hoping to complete a deal for Hajduk Split's Nikola Vlasic after the Blues had a bid in the region of £8 million pounds accepted by the Croatian side.

The Blues are also looking to sign a left-sided defender who can back-up Leighton Baines whilst also having the ability to play centrally too. They had targeted Wesley Hoedt but the Dutchman joined Southampton.