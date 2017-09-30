Ronald Koeman says Everton thought they were going to sign Olivier Giroud this summer

Photo: Getty Images.

When Romelu Lukaku left Everton this summer, the Blues had a number of targets in mind to replace him.

Their number one option was Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud and the Toffees were all but certain they had secured the forward’s signature until a late hiccup scuppered the deal.

The move was never completed and Ronald Koeman looked, in vain, elsewhere but was unable to find a top striker to bring to the club.

Speaking prior to Everton’s game against Burnley, the Dutch boss has admitted he thought the Blues has gotten their man. He said: “We thought we had (Olivier) Giroud and that didn’t happen.” Koeman admitted that the reason was that his side “needed a target man” because of the “options for the team” that sort of player gives.

However, Koeman was quick to point out that “we did not find a good target man.”

Plenty of rumours

Plenty of rumours have arisen since the transfer window closed as to why Giroud did not make the move to the North West despite the move going relatively unnoticed in the press and only being used as fodder for gossip columns.

Speaking on BBC Radio Live 5, Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam had suggested that the Frenchman’s wife, Jennifer Giroud, put a stop to the move whilst Giroud himself told the press that he wanted to stay at Arsenal despite having the option to move.

With the addition of Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners seemed open to letting Giroud leave despite holding plans of utilising him in a ‘super-sub’ role if his fellow countryman was misfiring.

Everton thought they had their man and were extremely confident in the fact that he was going to replace the departed Lukaku.

The Blues remain interested and will keep a keen eye on the forward’s usage for Arsene Wenger’s side.

The Blues will be back

Still needing a striker, Everton will likely make another move for Giroud in January.

They have also been linked with a move for Giroud’s compatriot, Atletico Madrid’s Kevin Gameiro in recent days following’s Aleti’s move to bring Diego Costa back to the club.

Either forward would command a price tag in the region of £35-40 million pounds and with the season on a downward spiral at Goodison Park, the money required to sign a key forward may just be frozen until positive signs start to appear on Merseyside.