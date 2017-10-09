Everton not looking to sell Ademola Lookman despite reported Arsenal interest

Photo: Getty Images

Everton are not looking to sell Ademola Lookman during the January transfer window, despite interest from other Premier League clubs.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, a number of London based clubs are set to test Everton’s hand and make a move for the 19-year-old who has yet to be given a chance to establish himself in Ronald Koeman’s side.

The winger, who can play along the forward line, was signed from Charlton Athletic for £11 million last January and has been linked with a £15 million pound move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the last few weeks.

He made an immediate impact for the Blues on his debut when he scored with his first touch in the 4-0 win over Manchester City, after coming off the bench in the dying stages.

Lookman made eight appearances in the Premier League last season but wasn’t able to nail down a spot in Koeman’s squad and regularly shifted between the first team and Everton’s Premier League Two title-winning under-23’s squad.

Towards the end of last season, there had been reports that Lookman was suffering from homesickness and could have gone back down south during the summer but he joined up with England’s under-20 World Cup winning squad and played a key role in the tournament success.

Time will come

The 19-year-old’s time with the Blues will come, as he’s too talented to be ignored.

He’s made appearances for Koeman’s side this season in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League but has been unable to play consistently. Against Hajduk Split, Lookman flashed with brilliance at times but faded out of the game late.

Until he is able to nail down a starting spot, Lookman will provide a decent choice from the bench as his quick feet and much-needed pace potentially gives Koeman an option that his squad doesn’t exactly have in abundance.

Lookman has also had success again playing for Everton’s under-23’s and continued performance for David Unsworth’s side may just force him into Koeman’s team.

Loan an option?

There had been rumours of a potential loan return to Charlton but nothing came of the gossip. With Lookman’s potential, it’s unlikely he’ll leave on loan or leave at all, unless the player wants to move.