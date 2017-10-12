Ronald Koeman in contention to take over as Netherlands manager, according to reports

Photo: Getty Images

With Ronald Koeman’s future at Everton in a precarious position, the Blues boss is already being linked with a future role.

According to a report from De Telegraaf, the 54-year-old is ‘in contention’ to replace Dick Advocaat once he moves aside after the next handful of friendlies for the Netherlands.

With options limited, Koeman is the one named possible candidate by De Telegraaf for the Holland job that Advocaat is set to walk away from prior to the 2020 European Championships qualification campaign.

After finishing third in their qualification group and failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Oranje is set to go through somewhat of a major overhaul and Koeman could be the man to spearhead their future.

Koeman has just over 18 months left on his lucrative Everton deal and there has been little talk of a possible extension, something that is usually expected at this point of a contract’s length.

If he is able to see out the season, Koeman would be entering the final few months of his contract as the Netherlands gear up for the all-important Euro 2020 qualifying stage.

Frustrations growing at Goodison

Despite a successful first season that saw the Blues return to the Europa League and finish seventh in the Premier League, frustrations with Koeman have begun growing at Goodison Park.

Following the last two home games, a draw with Apollon Limassol and a defeat to Burnley, the Blues were been booed off at the final whistle, with questions being asked of Koeman regarding his future.

Calls for Koeman’s sacking or resignation have grown on social media but the Dutch boss is going to be given time by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as he backs the first manager he brought to Merseyside.

However, with parts of the season hanging in the balance - mainly qualification from the Europa League group stages - confidence and patience from the Goodison natives is in short amounts.

The Blues spent close to £150 million during the summer transfer window and sit 16th in the Premier League table, are winless in the Europa League group stage and facing an extremely difficult Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea.

Despite the extremely difficult start to the season, it doesn’t get any easier for Koeman in the next few weeks. The Blues travel to Brighton on Sunday and anything less than returning back to Merseyside with three points will continue to raise questions of the Dutch boss’ ability to turn the season around.

Who could replace Koeman at Everton?

If Koeman were to leave Everton, the Blues would have to act swiftly to replace him - certainly much quicker than they did to replace Roberto Martinez at the end of the 2015/16 season.

David Unsworth, Everton’s current under-23 manager, would be a popular and easy choice to make but his inexperience at the top level does draw some concerns. His background at the club and success with his under 23’s squad would make him the top possible interim candidate for the job.

The 43-year-old has managed the Blues first team in the past, albeit for one game after Martinez was sacked.

Watford boss Marco Silva is another popular choice but with his Hornets side on the rise, he could be a difficult man to persuade to take the Blues job just months after replacing Walter Mazzari.