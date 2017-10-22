"Don't talk about positives" says Ronald Koeman as Everton slide into relegation zone

Koeman on the touchline at Goodison (photo: Getty Images / Oli Scarff)

Ronald Koeman told the media that there were no positives, as Everton were trounced at home by Arsenal.

The Toffees went down in fairly humiliating fashion, losing 5-2 on Sunday, falling to 18th place in the Premier League table as a result.

Wayne Rooney had given Everton an early lead with a finish from 20 yards out, before a defensive capitulation saw Arsenal race 4-1 ahead.

Oumar Niasse scored a consolation before Alexis Sanchez rounded off the scoring for Arsenal, with three goals coming in five minutes of stoppage time.

No positives

"Do not talk about positives," said Koeman in his post-match press conference, saying that after a 5-2 defeat it's ridiculous to do anything of the sort.

"The final result is a big defeat. We started well with the goal but we had difficulties from the start in stopping Arsenal.

"Stopping Sanchez was difficult. We stayed in the game at 1-1 but the way we conceded before half-time was disappointing.

"Just after half-time was better, but then a good chance and a counter-attack, they made it 2-1. Then the sending off of Gana [Idrissa Gueye] made it really difficult and it was already difficult, 10 vs 11 was impossible."

With Everton nowhere near the top four and without a win in October, pressure is increasing on Koeman with those above him surely considering pulling the trigger.

Koeman defiant that he can turn it around

Asked if he can turn things around, the Dutchman said “Yeah. I spoke to the players and everybody is so disappointed. It’s how you look to this situation. If you start to think negative maybe there is no solution, I am not like that."

"It’s normal. The team is underperforming, in a difficult situation. Mentally, confidence wise we’re struggling and that’s what we need to change.

"I still personally believe that I can change the whole situation but everybody knows how it works in football."

Telling the press that he's unsure whether or not he'll communicate with owner Farhad Moshiri this evening, Koeman's final comments were "write what you want to write."

His biggest concern may well be that someone is close to writing his P45.