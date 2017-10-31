Everton set to make an approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Photo: Getty Images

Everton are set to make an approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche within the coming 24 hours according to a report from Sky Sports News.

The Blues want to wrap up their new manager search before the next international break which follows Sunday’s home fixture against Watford and look to have found their man in Dyche.

Dyche, 46, was installed as the betting favourite for the job when Ronald Koeman was dismissed from the role following the embarrassing 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal a few weeks ago which only added to Everton’s dismal start to the new Premier League season and Europa League campaign.

The current Burnley boss celebrated his fifth year in charge at Turf Moor on Monday night with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United but when ultimately quizzed about his future after the game, he gave nothing away, saying: “I just keep getting on with my job.”

With the Blues sitting in the relegation zone, a possible appointment of Dyche looks to possibly writing the season off and just battling to stay in the Premier League rather than focusing on implementing a new style that could have them challenging further up the table.

Everton under-23s boss David Unsworth holds the manager’s job on an interim basis and will take charge of Thursday’s trip to Lyon but has been unable to make his own case for the job following two defeats in two games.

Playing football the Everton way?

Dyche has done a stellar job during his time at Turf Moor, taking them into the Premier League twice despite seemingly having to retool his squad every season.

The Clarets net spend under the Kettering born boss is in the region of £7 million, which is absolute pennies in the current scheme of football spending.

Yet if he is to take the Everton job, questions will be asked if he can make the step up to deal with full international players and big, senior personalities like Wayne Rooney in a squad like he’s never really dealt with before.

The only current Everton player he’s worked with is Michael Keane and the defender is likely to have players around the Blues’ squad sounding out what it’s like to work with the 46-year-old boss.

Questions will also arise about the Blues’ ambitions with him in charge and if it’s possibly just about battling for the ‘best of the rest’ spots in the Premier League table like they did under David Moyes.

With high profile names like Carlo Ancelotti and former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel linked, Everton fans may be slightly dismayed by a choice like Dyche or former West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce after he threw his hat into the ring on Sunday evening.

Quick resolution

The Blues ultimately want a quick resolution to proceedings so that any possible incoming manager has the most time possible to evaluate the squad and draw up targets for the January transfer window.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are reportedly set to back any possible new boss in their search for a striker and a left-sided centre-half to partner Keane.

There are also issues at left-back, with Leighton Baines seemingly on the decline, and having a log-jam of creative players that play behind the striker but little in terms of wing players.

Despite spending around £150 million in the summer, the Everton squad has more holes than ever and it’ll be up to Dyche or any new boss to plug them and quick.