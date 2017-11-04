Interim Everton boss David Unsworth: We need a win for the fans

Photo: Getty Images

David Unsworth says Everton are desperate for a win and are relishing the chance to finally get back to Goodison Park.

The Blues take on Watford on Sunday afternoon, looking for their first win in all competitions since the end of September.

It’ll also be the first game of Unsworth’s temporary managerial reign at Goodison Park, following away games at Chelsea, Leicester City and Lyon.

Speaking to the media at Finch Farm, Unsworth said: “You play the cards you are dealt (in terms of fixtures). It will be great to be back at Goodison. I know the fans will be behind us.

“When our fans get behind us, there's no better place (than Goodison Park) to play football. I know that will happen on Sunday.”

Needing a win

Everton haven’t won since the 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth, losing their last five consecutive fixtures for first time since 2005.

The Blues, and Unsworth, are desperate for a win. The interim boss has failed to make his case to take the position on a permanent basis by continuing to make the mistakes that cost Ronald Koeman his job.

"I'm proud to be Everton manager,” the former Everton defender commented.

“But, it's not about me, it's about what's best for the club. We need a win for the fans and the players.

"We all need to come together and win a game of football.”

Bouncing back from the Lyon defeat

For an hour on Thursday night, Everton looked like they may have gotten a result from their Europa League trip to Lyon.

A second-half collapse led to a disappointing 3-0 defeat, and subsequent exit from the competition, that was an unfair representation of the Blues’ performance.

“For 70 minutes we did a great job but we conceded a couple of poor goals,” the 44-year-old boss said about the result.

“Everybody was disappointed and rightly so. We wanted to go there (Lyon), win the game for our fans.

“It hurts me because I am one of them (an Everton fan). It’s my job to get everybody going again. We have to put that behind us and come together to win on Sunday.”

Job Prospects

Unsworth noted again that he speaks to chairman Bill Kenwright on a regular basis but his position is unchanged. The interim boss also commented that the other board members have been fantastic in supporting him and his players.

With the international break approaching, all parties want a resolution and a plan moving forward, whoever may be the new permanent Everton boss.

“Hopefully we will sit down and sort out what’s best for the club during the international break,” Unsworth said.

“I don’t know is the honest answer. When the chairman and board come together, they will make a decision for the football club. I’ll accept that. We all want what’s right for this club.”

Watford boss Marco Silva has been linked with the job but downplayed his chances of swapping Vicarage Road for Goodison Park a few weeks ago.

“I wouldn’t know whether he has been linked or not. They have started well, if that’s the case, then that’s the case,” Unsworth finished.