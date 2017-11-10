Kevin Mirallas could leave Everton during the January transfer window

Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Mirallas’ Everton future likely hinges on who is appointed manager, according to a report from the Liverpool Echo.

The Blues are looking to replace Ronald Koeman as soon as possible but may opt to stick with the current interim Everton boss David Unsworth if the correct boss cannot be found.

The Belgian forward could ask leave Goodison Park during the January transfer window following a reported training ground fall out with Unsworth and coach Duncan Ferguson last week.

Mirallas, along with Morgan Schneiderlin, was asked to leave a session by Ferguson prior to last Sunday’s Premier League 3-2 win over Watford, due to an attitude issue and an apparent lack of commitment to the cause as the Blues sat in the relegation zone.

Both players were left out of the squad for that weekend win over the Hornets, casting doubt on their immediate Everton future.

That has paved the way for plenty of rumours about a possible Merseyside exit in the coming weeks.

Moyes reunion?

Mirallas has fallen down the Blues pecking order in recent years and could have left in the summer but a move to former club Olympiakos fell through.

West Ham United also reportedly tried to sign the Belgian during the transfer window but couldn’t agree a fee.

With former Everton boss David Moyes now in charge, the Hammers may just try their hand again in January.

Moyes, who signed Mirallas in 2012, also reportedly had a falling out with the Belgian towards the end of his Goodison Park tenure but need reinforcements in January if he is to keep the London club out of the relegation zone.

The Blues were apparently unwilling to let the Belgian leave on loan in the summer but may have softened their stance come the winter window.

Mirallas is ‘fully committed’ to the Blues

After being asked to leave a training session by Ferguson, the Belgian posted to Instagram that he remained “fully committed” to the club and issued an apology to the manager, the board and to Chairman Bill Kenwright.

Yet, reports and rumours suggest otherwise as he could be angling for a move during January.

The 30-year-old has spoken in the past about his desire to return to Greece or to either play in his father’s homeland of Spain.