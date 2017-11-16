Everton linked with move for Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida

Vida in action for Croatia against Greece. Photo: Getty Images.

Everton have been linked with a potential move for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports from his homeland.

The 28-year-old centre-half currently plies his trade in Ukraine with Dinamo Kiev but is expected to leave in January with reported offers on the table from the Blues and AC Milan.

Vida’s contract with Kiev expires at the start of the January window, meaning he would be a free transfer halfway through the season. He will be 30 at the end of April but could be fit to plug the gap next to Michael Keane at the heart of the Everton defence.

Club captain Phil Jagielka is 35 and Ashley Williams is only two years younger at 33. Neither are likely to be considered the long-term partner alongside Keane.

The Croatian international has turned out 18 times in all competitions this campaign for Kiev, finding the net on two occasions - both coming in the league. He has also caught the eye for his national team during their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign - including grabbing the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Kosovo.

He has recently been out of the Dynamo squad with a head injury but returned to play 90 minutes against Vorskla Poltava ten days ago.

On the lookout for targets

Director of Football Steve Walsh and his staff will remain on the lookout for potential targets as the Blues search for a new manager continues to go on.

However, it’ll be difficult for Everton to really formulate a plan for the January window if no manager is in place within the next few weeks.

They continue to make approaches to Watford for Marco Silva but with their last reported offer of close to £10 million pounds for the Portuguese boss being rejected, the Blues may have to pivot targets once again.

Embed from Getty Images

January reinforcements needed regardless

The Blues certainly need to be looking to make moves in January and will have to hand whoever is manager a sizeable chunk of change to plug the remaining holes.

Before being sacked, Ronald Koeman had been looking for a left-sided utility defender that could partner Michael Keane in the centre of defence but also provide back-up for Leighton Baines at left-back.

The Blues did make a move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen but the Catalan giants were apparently unwilling to let the former Arsenal man move during the summer.

Despite having no permanent manager in charge just yet, the Blues remain ever vigilant of potential targets, especially it comes to plugging holes at the back.