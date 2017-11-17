David Unsworth says Everton's trip to Crystal Palace is 'crucial'

Photo: Getty Images

David Unsworth says Everton’s trip to Crystal Palace is another big, crucial game as the Blues look to string together back to back wins for the first time since last season.

The Blues are looking to build from their 3-2 win over Watford prior to the recent international break but also want to break their away day hoodoo.

Everton have not won away from Goodison Park since last January when they beat the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

They wouldn't turn down a repeat result on Saturday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Unsworth said: "It's another big game. Crucial. Roy Hodgson is a manager I respect totally and he has been in the game forever but I think we can pose them problems.

"I think there's a lot of people panicking but there's no sense of panic from me and that's been transmitted to the players. You win a couple of games in the Premier League and you can fly up the table.

"We just have to concentrate on each game and winning the next game because back to back games are so vital in the Premier League."

Injured trio progressing well

As December approaches, the Blues are looking to get a number of familiar back into contention for the first team.

Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman are all expected back from injury in the near future and Unsworth served up an update on their progress.

The interim Blues boss said: ”Ross is back in the gym and I saw him running the other day so he's coming along nicely.

"Seamus has been away with the Republic of Ireland squad but he is progressing nicely as well.”

Unsworth added: ”He (Coleman) is such a top guy and a great influence in the dressing room. It was a horrific injury and we never want to see anyone go through that.”

The Irish international has been sidelined since breaking his leg last season whilst on duty for his country against Wales.

Coleman has been a huge miss for Everton since suffering his horrific injury and the Blues are desperate to get one of their key players back as soon as possible.

Unsworth also revealed that Bolasie is back but working with the younger teams. He said: ”Yannick has had a couple of sessions with our Under-23 group and we just have to be careful."

The former Crystal Palace winger returned to training on Monday after revealing that there was no set time frame on his return to action.

Embed from Getty Images

No job update

The Blues are still no closer to settling on a new manager to replace the role Ronald Koeman left vacant a month ago.

Unsworth holds the role on an interim basis and continues his regular communications with club chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri yet is no closer to knowing the immediate future of the club.

The Chorley-born boss said: “I have spoken to the chairman every day since I've sat in this role and he has been magnificent. I have spoken to Farhad three or four times and the communication has been fine.”

The club reportedly want to make Marco Silva the man to take the job on a permanent basis but have already had one offer turned down by Watford.

They are expected to return with an offer the Hornets may not be able to turn down for a manager with just over 18 months on his contract but Unsworth says he’s just getting on with the job.

"I've seen bits of speculation but not a great deal,” the interim boss said.

He finished: ”Like I said in the beginning, what will be will be, and other people will make the decision on who will be the Everton manager and I am fine with that.

"Whoever gets the honour, be it myself, wonderful. If not I will shake their hand and wish them all the best because I want them to succeed and I want this club to succeed.”