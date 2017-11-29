David Unsworth: Everton fans must give Allardyce a chance, their applause was special to me

Unsworth after the game (photo: Getty Images / Paul Ellis)

David Unsworth hailed Everton's performance as the Toffees ran out convincing winners during the final game of his caretaker spell.

Unsworth offered support for Sam Allardyce, set to take over at Goodison Park, but the night was all about a dominant Everton performance as they beat West Ham 4-0.

Wayne Rooney bagged a hat-trick whilst Unsworth, a loyal servant to Everton, had his name sung repeatedly by the home support.

"We defended really well, our shape was better, we worked tirelessly on shape off the ball and that's what you have to do when conceding goals for fun," said Unsworth.

"The clean sheet is fantastic, it's as important as the goals. The attitude was fantastic. Everything I've asked of them they did with confidence."​

Rooney at his best

Rooney has a fantastic career record against West Ham and made the difference on the pitch, scoring all of Everton's first three, securing three points in the process.

He did so from a slightly deeper role than one we're used to seeing him, alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye and Tom Davies in midfield.

On Rooney's position, Unsworth said; "We felt that the way West Ham had been playing, Wayne could have a major influence from a deeper role.

He's got a wonderful football brain, he'll take the ball from any area. His goals were fantastic."

Allardyce in

Unsworth's tenure as caretaker was ended by the appointment of Allardyce, who came to watch on Wednesday but had no influence over team selection.

"I had 10 minutes with him this afternoon," revealed Unsworth.

"He came in with Steve Walsh and had a look around."

On fan reaction to the Allardyce appointment, which hasn't been hugely positive to say the least, Unsworth called for the club to pull together.

"We must stick together. Any manager who comes into any football club must be given the backing and patience to get across his way of playing and his points of view.

"We've tried to do that in six weeks but we've had little time on the training ground, I know that the way I want to play, those methods take time.

"Sam has my backing, he needs to be afforded time and given a chance by the whole football club."

Back to the U23's

It's now back to the youth sides for 'Rhino', as he's affectionately named by the Everton fans, a name that echoed around the ground after full-time.

"I'll resume my role with the Under 23's and the academy. I want to give those young players the best possible opportunity to be a professional footballer for Everton.

"That [the applause] was very special and I thank them [the fans] for that. I've a wonderful affiliation with the Everton fans and that was a nice moment for me.

"When I took over the team we were bottom of the league so to get us up to 13th is a step in the right direction.

"It's been a tough six weeks but hopefully we've given the new manager a platform to build on."