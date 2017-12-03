Sandro Ramirez linked with loan move away from Everton

Photo: Getty Images

Sando Ramirez has been linked with loan move away from Everton after a difficult start to life on Merseyside.

The Spanish forward, who signed from Malaga during the summer, has been linked with a loan move to Valencia until the end of the season with a possibility to make the move permanent in the summer.

Sandro, 22, has appeared for just over 20 minutes in the Premier League since the middle of September despite making 13 appearances in all competitions this season for the Blues.

He has found the net only once this season - a well-taken consolation goal in the 5-1 Europa League defeat to Atalanta.

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce is set to sit down one on one with his new squad over the coming days to gauge just where they stand and how they feel about their time at the club.

The 63-year-old wants to have a better picture of the squad so when he talks to the owners and the board about the squad before the January transfer window opens, he knows where everybody is.

Players who may be willing to leave the club could be ousted to make room for a number of Allardyce’s targets, as the new boss wants to sign defensive reinforcements and potentially a striker when the winter window opens.

Part to play

Sandro has a part to play at Goodison Park, he just hasn’t been given his opportunity just yet.

He started up front on the opening day of the Premier League season against Stoke City and picked up an ankle injury that stunted his chance to get adapted to his new league as quick as possible.

Since then, he has fallen behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse in the pecking order but his goalscoring ability is clear to see.

Despite leading the line well, Calvert-Lewin struggles to finish his chances at times and with plenty of winter fixtures coming up, Sandro and Niasse give Allardyce options to rotate where possible.

The Spanish striker just needs his chance before being let go so easily from Goodison Park.