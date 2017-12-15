Sam Allardyce: Everton won't take 'dangerous' Swansea City lightly

Photo: Getty Images/Everton FC

Everton take on Swansea City on Monday night, looking to go six games unbeaten following the midweek win over Newcastle United.

The Blues have risen to tenth in the Premier League table under Sam Allardyce and could leapfrog impressive starters Watford if results go their way this weekend.

With the Swans rock bottom of the Premier League, it could be easy for the Everton side to overlook them and expect an easy three points but the new Blues boss does not want any sort of complacency from his side.

Speaking in his pre-match conference, Allardyce said: “I am not expecting any complacency. My big word to the players is it will not be an easy task, this will be a difficult task as always and don’t slip up against a team people expect you to beat.

“You will only get the opportunity to beat them if you play 100 percent to your level, which is what we have had to do in the last four games.”

'Dangerous' Swansea

Despite being rooted to the bottom of the table, Paul Clement’s side picked up a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion last weekend and have given themselves a chance to finally escape the relegation zone with a result against Everton.

The new Everton boss was more than complimentary of the experienced coach despite his managerial career being relatively young.

"I think that Paul did an unbelievable job at Swansea last year," the 63-year-old boss said.

"He was so disappointed he hasn’t been able to take it on from there but there was a change around in players. The goals have not come as often as (Fernando) Llorente scored (last season). The impact he had with Paul was one of the main reasons they stayed in the league.”

Yet he is wary of the Swans’ potential attacking threat. He added: ”The goals might have been his problem and hence he has not picked up as many points and his team, as Everton found, are struggling for a bit of confidence. They are dangerous opposition for me.”

Wayne Rooney’s form

Wayne Rooney picked up the Premier League goal of the month award for November for his stunning halfway line strike against West Ham United.

The former England captain has been in sensational form as of late for Everton and Allardyce believes there is still plenty of life in the so-called old dog yet.

Speaking on Rooney’s form, Allardyce said: “I think it’s what we all wanted, what all the fans and Wayne wanted. Being an Evertonian, he would come and show his worth.

“His contribution in goal terms has been invaluable to getting where we are. We aren’t blessed with goalscorers so Wayne is our main threat - long may that continue.”

“I don’t know if I’m doing much to get the best out of him, it’s about simplifying your game when you’re lacking confidence,” Allardyce then explained.

“Confidence grows, we look defensively sound and it’s about expanding that now. We need to get better on the ball, become more creative and accomplished because we’ll have to break down teams.”