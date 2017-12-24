West Bromwich Albion vs Everton Preview: Blues look to stretch unbeaten run to eight games with Boxing Day trip to The Hawthorns

Photo: Getty Images/Everton FC

Everton travel to The Hawthorns on Boxing Day to take on West Bromwich Albion, looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Sam Allardyce’s side are coming off the back of a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

The two sides are yet to meet this season, with the Baggies making the return trip to Goodison Park at the back end of January.

Alan Pardew is now the man in charge of the West Midlands based club, replacing Tony Pulis at the end of November.

Since taking charge, the Baggies are yet to win a game and haven’t won in the league since August. Their last win in any competition came against Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Blues have not lost at The Hawthorns since the start of the 2012 Premier League season and are usually a good bet to at least find the net against the Baggies.

Last Meeting

The last time the two sides met was at Goodison Park in March of last season. Ronald Koeman’s side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Kevin Mirallas, Romelu Lukaku and Morgan Schneiderlin.

When the pair last met at The Hawthorns, the Blues battled back from an early 1-0 deficit to win 2-1.

Goals from Mirallas and Gareth Barry, now a member of the West Brom squad following a summer move from Goodison Park, lifted Koeman to his first triumph as Everton boss.

The Dutchman is long gone and Allardyce will stand on the touchline on Boxing Day hoping to extend the Blues’ winning run at The Hawthorns.

A look at: West Brom

Coming off yet another defeat - this time at the hands of Stoke City - Pardew will be hoping this is finally the game where his side pick up their first three points since August.

They sit 19th in the table on 14 points and ith a win on Tuesday, they could climb out of the bottom three but won’t be able to create too much separation as the battle at the bottom remains extremely tight.

At this point last term, the outlook was much different for the Baggies.

Under Tony Pulis, they sat eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with the Toffees, and looked to be one of the surprise packages of the season.

Team News

Idrissa Gana Gueye is, at a minimum, set to miss the next four games for the Blues after picking up an injury against Chelsea.

Yannick Bolasie returned to the Everton substitutes bench on Saturday afternoon and despite not seeing action, will be looking to get back on the pitch against the Baggies.

Mason Holgate, Wayne Rooney and Ashley Williams all dropped out of the starting line up against Chelsea after picking up a bout of the flu. Rooney missed the game altogether whilst Holgate and Williams took their place on the bench.

The Welsh defender was a half-time substitute and should return to the starting eleven on Tuesday.

The Blues will also be hoping to have Leighton Baines back from injury as he continues his return to fitness after picking up a calf muscle strain at the back end of November.

Belgian forward Nacer Chadli will miss out after he picked up a thigh muscle injury against Stoke City.

Craig Dawson, James Morrison and Matt Phillips are all set to miss the Boxing Day clash for the Baggies.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs, Brunt, Barry, Livermore, McClean, Burke and Rondon.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina, Davies, Schneiderlin, Lennon, Sigurdsson, Rooney and Calvert-Lewin.

Referee: Roger East

Match Day Stats

1. Everton haven’t lost away on Boxing Day since a 2005 defeat at Aston Villa, winning three and drawing two since.

2. West Bromwich Albion have lost each of their last three Boxing Day league matches in the Premier League.

3. The Blues’ run of three consecutive away wins over West Brom is their best current run in the league.