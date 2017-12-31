Everton vs Manchester United Preview: Blues look to ring in new year with bounce back result

Photo: Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Everton will be looking to ring in the new year with a victory over Manchester United following the end of their unbeaten run at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

Sam Allardyce’s side were beaten 2-1 at The Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon following a brace from young Cherries winger Ryan Fraser. It meant the end of their unbeaten run under the 63-year-old which lasted eight games.

Manchester United come into the game without a win in four matches in all competitions and have drawn their past three Premier League games - 0-0, 2-2 and 2-2.

Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in the last six league and cup meetings between the two sides - winning four and drawing another two.

The Toffees' last win against United came back in April 2015 when Roberto Martinez was the man in charge at Goodison Park with a 3-0 win.

New boss Allardyce has won just one of his last 21 Premier League games against United - losing 15 and drawing the other five.

Last Meeting

When the sides met earlier this season, Mourinho’s side ran out 4-0 winners. Goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils an easy win over Ronald Koeman’s side.

The last meeting at Goodison Park came in 2016 when the Blues needed a 90th minute Leighton Baines penalty to rescue a point.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the visitors when he chipped Maarten Stekelenburg from outside the 18-yard-box.

A look at: Manchester United

United sit 3rd in the Premier League table, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City. Mourinho’s title challenge is all but over as their Manchester rivals lead the way with a comfortable gap from everybody.

The Reds kept clean sheets in three of their first four Premier League away games this season, but have failed to record one in their subsequent six matches away from Old Trafford but have only conceded 16 goals in the league - good for third lowest.

Former Everton forward Romelu Lukaku is United’s top scorer this term with 10 goals but he won’t play on Monday due to an injury.

Team News

Everton welcomed Idrissa Gueye back in the defeat at Bournemouth after he was meant to miss a minimum of four games. He was substituted late in the game and replaced by the returning Yannick Bolasie.

The Blues will also check on the fitness of James McCarthy after he completed 45 minutes on Saturday.

Ross Barkley could be in contention to make his first Everton appearance of the season after returning to training.

Romelu Lukaku won’t make his return to Goodison Park on New Years day as he was stretchered off in United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Fellow United forward Ibrahimovic is out for a month with a knee problem which means Mourinho’s side will likely start with Marcus Rashford up front. The young forward should be flanked by Jesse Lingard and Martial.

Ashley Young is set to begin a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct by the FA.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Martina, Holgate, Keane, Williams, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Lennon, Rooney, Niasse.

United: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

Referee - Andre Marriner

Match Day Stats

1. Everton have only lost one of their last five Premier League home games against United, winning three of those meetings.

2. United’s last top-flight clean sheet away from home came in the 0-0 draw at Liverpool in October.

3. The Blues are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games, winning four of those fixtures.