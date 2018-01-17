Playing in the Premier League is 'my biggest dream' says Cenk Tosun

Photo: Getty Images - NurPhoto

Cenk Tosun says that playing in the Premier League is his biggest dream as he looks forward to making his Goodison Park debut for Everton on Saturday.

The forward, 26, made his Everton debut last weekend when the Blues suffered a 4-0 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur but he is in line to make his L4 debut this weekend against West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking to the media at Finch Farm, the Turkish forward spoke about making his debut and adjusting to life in the Premier League.

He said: "It's very fast with a high tempo (the Premier League) but I play at that pace too. I would have liked to have had my debut go better but I can't wait to meet our supporters at Goodison.

"I always say that it was my biggest dream to play in the Premier League. Everton were one of the teams that I always watched and it is a great honour for me to play here.”

Tosun showed bright glimpses during his debut - linking up well with Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson in particular but was unable to cap off his first appearance in a Royal Blue shirt with a goal.

He’ll be aiming to rectify that on Saturday against the Baggies.

Becoming a role model

Signing for the Blues from Besiktas for a fee in the region of £28 million, Tosun has become the costliest player in Turkish Super Lig history, surpassing the transfers of Mario Jardel and Moussa Sow.

For many signings, a big fee means you have to hit the ground running and perform well quickly but Tosun doesn’t see it that way.

“It (the fee) doesn't put any pressure on me,” he admitted. “In fact, it is a great honour for me. I want to become a role model for young players back in Turkey and open the door for them.”

He isn’t the first Turkish player to make the move to the Premier League but he is hoping to become one of the best.

"My character as a player is very suitable to England. I have some very good examples of Turkish players who have come here and done well, like Emre (Belözoğlu) and Tugay,” he said.

"I know I am the only Turkish international (in the Premier League) but it is an honour for me to be able to play here.”