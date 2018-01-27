Everton reportedly open to Ademola Lookman and Sandro loan moves

Photo: Getty Images/Everton FC

Everton are reportedly open to letting Ademola Lookman and Sandro Ramirez leave the club on loan as the January window comes to a close.

Blues boss Sam Allardyce stated that he expected more outgoings than incomings as he had to trim down a squad of 33 players before the end of the window.

Sandro, 22, has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park after failing to make an impact since joining from Malaga in the summer. The 22-year-old is believed to favour a move back to Spain but Newcastle United are said to be reportedly interested in a move.

The Spaniard has only found the net once for the Blues this season - a consolation goal in the 5-1 defeat at home to Atalanta.

He has struggled with injuries during his time on Merseyside, missing significant time with an ankle injury to start the season.

Lookman, however, is a some what different situation.

The 20-year-old winger joined Everton from Charlton Athletic last January for a fee in the region of £11 million and made an instant impact, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 win over Manchester City.

He has been given fleeting chances under Allardyce and former Everton boss Ronald Koeman but has been unable to nail down a first-team spot - at times, even failing to be named in a matchday squad.

Lookman has been linked with a possible move to Derby County, with Rams boss Gary Rowett reportedly interested.

Look, man he needs a chance

Many fans have called for Lookman’s inclusion in recent weeks as the Blues look for a spark to turn around their form.

The youngster was missing from the Blues’ squad for the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion and has been left out of the squad for three of the last four Premier League games.

With Aaron Lennon departing for Burnley, there is a lack of depth in the wide positions and that should create opportunities for Lookman.

Yannick Bolasie is battling back to form following a year on the sidelines with a cruciate injury. New signing Theo Walcott will need time to settle in at Goodison Park and summer signing Nikola Vlasic is in a similar situation to Lookman.

Lookman has showcased his talent - when given the opportunity to shine - but with those opportunities so few and far between, it’s difficult for the 20-year-old to nail down a consistent run.

Sandro set to go

Ramirez, however, looks set to depart Everton anyway possible.

His summer move has not panned out as many had hoped and the 22-year-old Spaniard reportedly has his heart set on a return back to his homeland.

Sevilla and Valencia have been linked with possible moves in recent but they’ll have to act fast before the window shuts.