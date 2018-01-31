Everton 2-1 Leicester City: Walcott's first-half brace gets Blues back to winning ways

Theo Walcott scored his first goals for Everton as they claimed a first win in eight games against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The January signing, making just his second appearance for the club, helped deliver the Blues' first victory and Leicester's first defeat of 2018 with a fine first-half double.

The winger first tapped in from Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross before volleying in from Michael Keane's headed knockdown, both before the break.

Jamie Vardy's 71st-minute penalty, coming after Wayne Rooney tripped Wilfried Ndidi, offered Leicester hope of rescuing a result but Kelechi Iheanacho was denied by the woodwork twice in quick succession with their best chance of rescuing a point.

Goalscorer Walcott forced the game's first save early on when Kasper Schmeichel had to dive low to push his 20-yard attempt wide, before Ndidi crashed a header off the crossbar from Marc Albrighton's cross at the other end.

Everton lacked any cohesion between their midfield and attack, as evidenced by their frequently sloppy passing which frustrated the Goodison crowd.

Walcott nets twice to put hosts in charge

But the opener came from the kind of tenacity and aggression that they had lacked to begin with on 25 minutes.

Cuco Martina robbed Ben Chilwell of possession on the corner of the Leicester box to allow Sigurdsson to break into space and roll a ball across the area for an unmarked Walcott to steer home.

Everton claimed superiority from there and Oumar Niasse wasted a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 after Ndidi could only clear Sigurdsson's cross out to the striker, but he sliced wide with the goal at his mercy.

Yet Everton had a crucial second with 39 minutes gone with an accomplished first-time volley after Michael Keane headed Rooney's lofted ball across the box for the winger to drive beneath Schmeichel.

Niasse had another moment to forget when he almost ran clear through on goal immediately from kick off after the second goal, only to take a heavy touch which allowed Schmeichel to gather.

Leicester's response after the break was positive although chances were sparse and Sigurdsson went close to putting the game beyond the away side after Walcott's cross, Schmeichel producing a good save.

Everton soon resumed control and should have ended the match as a contest when Walcott's cross evaded Sigurdsson and Niasse, while Coleman almost set up Niasse for a tap in with another delivery from the right.

Vardy ramps up the tensions

But the hosts offered Leicester a route back into the game when Rooney brought down Ndidi and Vardy stepped up to smash past Pickford and reduce the arrears to a single goal.

Leicester stepped up the pressure with substitute Iheanacho hitting the crossbar and the post within seconds of each other, Jordan Pickford doing well to get a hand to both efforts.

Martina then denied Matty James on the line after the midfielder broke into the box late to meet Christian Fuchs' cross with the rising tensions tangible.

Sam Allardyce introduced Morgan Schneiderlin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Everton looked to quell Leicester's growing threat and Aleksandar Dragović had to clear off the line as they almost avoided a nervy finale.

Everton might have added a third right at the death but Coleman ran out of steam and underhit his pass in search of Calvert-Lewin although the hosts had numerical superiority.

And Everton held on for a much-needed victory which keeps them three points ahead of 10th-placed Bournemouth, who thrashed Chelsea. Leicester drop down to eighth, behind Burnley.

