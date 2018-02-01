Eliaquim Mangala says he is 'thrilled' to join Everton following Deadline Day loan move

Photo: Getty Images/Everton FC

Eliaquim Mangala says he is “thrilled” to have the chance to play for Everton following his deadline day loan move from Manchester City.

The newest Blues recruit may get the chance to make his debut on Saturday evening as Sam Allardyce’s side travel to The Emirates to take on Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal but the Blues boss is likely to address that possibility later this week.

Following the completion of his loan move from the Citizens, the French defender told EvertonFC.com: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Everton and I cannot wait to pull on the royal blue jersey for the first time and give my all for the supporters.”

The French international is no stranger to a loan deal during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, he joined up with Valencia - where he made 30 La Liga appearances and netted twice for Los Che, including one against Barcelona.

The 26-year-old swapped Eastlands for Merseyside during the late hours of the January deadline day action after watching his new team pick up a 2-1 win at home to Leicester City.

Mangala would have watched on as his new teammates, once again, looked resolute in defence but failed to keep a clean sheet despite leading 2-0 at half-time.

Reverting to days of old

The loan deal for Mangala will keep him at Goodison Park until the end of the season but it is believed the Blues have an option to make the move permanent if they so wish.

The 26-year-old will likely receive chances to impress Allardyce and Director of Football Steve Walsh, and possibly make the move a permanent one before this term comes to an end as Everton currently lack left-sided defenders.

Mangala started his career as a left-back but has settled into a central defensive role as his career has progressed.

With Leighton Baines sidelined for the foreseeable future, the French international may just be asked to revert to his old role in an attempt to bolster the Blues' backline.