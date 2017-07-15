Huddersfield to welcome Udinese to the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town are set to take on Italian side Udinese at the John Smith's Stadium (Kurt Fairhust/gettyimages)

Huddersfield Town are set to face Serie A side Udinese for a pre-season friendly at the John Smith's Stadium on July 26 (6pm kick-off).

Town manager David Wagner has scheduled the match against the Italian outfit ahead of their first ever Premier League campaign.

The game will be Huddersfield's only home pre-season fixture giving the fans a chance to have a first look at the nine new signings the German boss has made over the summer.

Udinese should provide a stern test for Wagner's men with the likes of Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has over 80 caps for the Black Stats, in their ranks.

They also have former Premier League players in their squad in the likes of former Watford defender Gabriele Angella and ex-Manchester City duo Seko Fofana and John Guidetti.

Managed by Luigi Delneri, the former Juventus manager led Udinese to a 13th-place finish in Serie A last season - their highest finish since finishing 5th during the 2012/13 campaign.

Huddersfield kicked off their pre-season with a win over Accrington Stanley.

The League Two side welcomed the Terriers to the Wham Stadium on Wednesday (July 12) where new signing Tom Ince gave the Terriers the victory with the only goal of the game.

The 25-year-old, who joined Huddersfield for around £11million from Championship side Derby County , broke the deadlock on 55 minutes with a low shot that somehow found its way under the Stanley goalkeeper.

Wagner played a different team in each half, which featured all the new signings, and that will likely be the same method used for when the Terriers face League One outfit Bury on July 16.

The former Borussia Dortmund II coach was missing Tommy Smith, Jon Stankovic, Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner through injury for the visit to Stanley, but it could be likely that Quaner is deemed fit to face the Shakers.