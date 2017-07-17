Huddersfield Town reveal an alternative kit for the new season

Pic: Getty Images

One of Huddersfield Town's most iconic kit designs from the 1990's has made a return for the new Premier League season.

During the 1991 to 1993 seasons the Terriers' red and black electric stripe kit became iconic when worn by worn by Eoin Hand and then Ian Ross teams. The electric stripe soon became a cult favourite.

Town revealed the new alternative kit at a pre season friendly against Bury. This was specifically chosen by the club, as the old shirt will be forever linked to an away game at Gig lane. The players used the game as the big reveal, unzipping their walkout tops to show off the horizontal red & black flash stripes.

A kit with history

Back in September 1991 the Terriers wore this kit as they fought back from a 4-0 deficit in division three to draw level at 4-4, Iwan Roberts and Phil Starbuck were the goal scorers for Town on that September day. The original design of the shirt soon became a best seller at the Yorkshire Club. At the time back in the 90's the club had hit the headlines before the season started by the choice red and black for the away strip. They were even sold and marketed on Carnaby Street in London, proving even non football supporters loved the design.

Puma (the kit designer) have featured the logo of the shirt sponsor OPE Sports on the front, Pure Business group on one sleeve and the Premier League logo on the other sleeve.