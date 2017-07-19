David Wagner believes Germany trip another big step for Huddersfield Town's Premier League preparation

David Wagner was happy with the attitude of his players in their recently friendly with SV Sandhausen (gettyimages/Clint Hughes)

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner believes his side got everything they wanted out of the game despite being beaten 3-2 in a friendly with SV Sandhausen.

The 45-year-old took his side on a trip to his native Germany on July 18 to face the 2.Bundesliga outfit but the sweltering heat played its part and the home side ran into a two-goal lead.

New signings off to a good start

Tom Ince pulled one back for his third goal in as many games and Steve Mounie also found the net for the second game running either side of a Sandhausen penalty.

The visitors dominated for large parts of the game and had a number of chances cleared off the line.

Despite being defeated, Wagner was happy with the effort and attitude of his players:

"We got everything out of this game we wanted," said the Town boss, "the opponent was very physical and quick enough as they have just 10 days before they start their season.

"We've seen this today and we had to adapt and we did as good as we can as we created some good opportunities in the first 15 to 20 minutes."

Wagner went on to say that "It is another step in getting match fit before the Premier League season".

Wagner has hinted that some of the first-team squad will be given 90 minutes against Barnsley

The Huddersfield manager had said he may give some of his players a run out for 90 minutes in the friendly with their Yorkshire rivals on July 22.

The Terriers are back at their PPG Canalside training base this week ahead of their trip to Oakwell.

"We are now into preparations for Saturday and I have it in my head to give players 90 minutes" said Wagner.

"I will make decisions towards the end of the week, but I think this is the next step."

The German boss also said the downside of the workout against SV Sandhausen was that defenders Scott Malone and Jordan Williams had both suffered 'slight injuries'.