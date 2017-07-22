Young trio sign professional deals at Huddersfield Town

John Smith's Stadium the home of Huddersfield Town (gettyimages/Kurt Fairhust)

Three Huddersfield Town Academy players have signed professional contracts with the club, including Academy Player of the Year Lewis O'Brien.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Colchester, has signed a contract extension keeping him with the West Yorkshire side until the summer of 2019 with the club having the option of extending the deal by a further year.

O'Brien a highly rated talent

The attacking midfielder, who has won the award for successive seasons, finished joint top scorer of Huddersfield's Under-23s last season with eight goals.

O'Brien is a left-footed player who usually plays on the right but can also play in central midfield. The youngster has been included with the first-team during pre-season.

Also signing new deals are winger Dom Tear and goalkeeper Luke Mewitt, who have both signed their first professional contracts.

Tear, 18, scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the U18 side last season and also featured 15 times for the U23s. He has put pen-to-paper on a contract until 2019 with the club having the option of extending by a further year.

Mewitt had been on trial at the Huddersfield Academy and has done enough to earn a professional deal which will also keep him at the club until the summer of 2019 with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

The hard work starts now says Academy chief

Huddersfield Town Academy Manager Steve Weaver is delighted the trio have signed new contracts but says the hard work starts now.

“We are delighted that the three youngsters have signed new deals with us," said Weaver, adding "they have put in some good performances and shown potential, which is why they deserve this recognition.

“Dom Tear had a very good season for the Under-18s last year; he’s a skilful player and can play anywhere across the front three so we are interested to see how he develops further.

“Lewis O’Brien has shown great development in his game over the last two seasons and has also trained with David Wagner’s First Team during the pre-season.

“We felt it was the right time to reward him for that, but he now knows, like Luke and Dom, that he has to keep working hard to progress.”