Izzy Brown joins Brighton on loan

Brown trains for Chelsea (photo: Getty Images / Darren Walsh)

Chelsea forward Izzy Brown has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The England Under-20 international has also agreed a new contract with the Blues until 2021.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham, being one of their main bright sparks in a disappointing season, scoring three goals.

Brown then moved to Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window, and made a huge impact in helping them join Brighton in the top flight through the play-offs.

No Huddersfield return

The Terriers were also said to be keen on re-signing the forward, but talks did not develop.

The forward joined Chelsea in 2013 from league rivals West Bromwich Albion, but has gone on to make just one substitute appearance which happened to be against them in a 3-0 defeat in 2013.

After seeming so comfortable in the Championship with Huddersfield and making such an impact for the club, Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the clubs official website he believes Brown is ready for the Premier League:

“The natural progression for Izzy, having enjoyed such a successful season in the Championship last season, was to step up to the Premier League – and we are delighted he will be doing that with us, here at Brighton.

“He is a player with great potential and will bring a different dimension to our attacking options for the season ahead, alongside our existing strikers.”

Brown has tweeted: “New challenges ahead, happy to join @OfficialBHAFC on loan for the season, can’t wait to get started #bhafc”.

He also becomes Brighton’s sixth signing of the window alongside Markus Suttner, Mathias Norman, Pascal Gross, Josh Kerr and record signing Mathew Ryan.

The forward will provide competition for attacking slots, due to his versatility, which is a great attribute to have as a player should there be any injury concerns going forward.