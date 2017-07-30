Steve Mounié "loving" Huddersfield life ahead of debut Premier League season

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

New Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié has recently expressed his “love” for the West Yorkshire city, after completing a move from French outfit Montpellier HSC for a club-record £11m earlier on this summer.

The Frenchman will look to be the Terriers’ main source for goals throughout a testing – the club’s inaugural – Premier League campaign and fans will be happy to hear that he’s fitting in very well.

Mounié full of compliments for the city

Speaking to Huddersfield Town Television at the start of the week ahead of his John Smith’s Stadium against Udinese, where the Serie A side ran out as 2-1 victors, Mounié certainly didn’t hold back on praise for his new home.

“I love the city, it’s a beautiful countryside and I love how quiet it is. The people are very good and kind so it’s all I could want from a city,” the 22-year-old explained. “All of my teammates are really nice and we joke a lot together but when we have to work, we work hard.”

Mounié continued by mentioning how well he’s been fitting in with the rest of the squad over the pre-season period. “I’m good friends with most of the dressing room which helps me enjoy my time on and off the pitch.”

“Intense” football in England suiting him

When asked about how he was fitting into David Wagner’s style of play, the frontman emphasised how “different” it is to what he was instructed to do in France. Stating that instead of the “tactical” nature of play in Ligue 1, Wagner wants constant “hard pressure on the opposition.”

That’s not a problem for him though, and he added that his “love for running” means the style of football the German boss wants him to play is “made for him.” In addition, Mounié responded to questions about training by admitting it’s “harder” here because of how “intense” it has to be.

The Huddersfield no. 24 concluded the interview by talking about the recent friendly against Championship team Barnsley. “I know what the league is like, English defenders are very hard and strong. They love to kick and elbow you, but I love to fight with defenders so it’s not a problem.”