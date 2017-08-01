Andy Yiadom rejects Barnsley contract as he looks to seal move to Huddersfield

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town could be on the verge of another signing this summer with Andy Yiadom having rejected a contract at Barnsley.

The 25-year-old right back has not extended his contract with the Championship side, while the Terriers have already made two offers for the player this summer.

Both have been rejected by the Tykes, who have valued Yiadom at more than currently being offered by the recently-promoted Premier League outfit.

Huddersfield's initial bid of £1 million was declined due to Barnsley feeling that the player - who joined them on a free transfer from Barnet last May - is worth more.

The Terriers then increased their offer to £1.5 million, though this bid again was declined. Yiadom was offered a contract extension with the Yorkshire outfit amidst Town's interest, but the defender is keen on a top-flight move.

Yiadom keen on Huddersfield move

As a result, the Ghanian has put his contract extension on hold with Barnsley, while he waits for an improved offer from the Terriers. Recent reports suggest that David Wagner, Huddersfield's head coach, is now willing to offer Barnsley their reported price tag of £2 million.

Yiadom impressed last season with his pace in attack, ending the season with three assists from 32 appearances as Barnsley ended up finishing 14th.



Bringing in Yiadom will give Wagner more options at right-back, and serious competition for Tommy Smith, Town's current right-back. Swansea City are also reportedly interested in Yiadom, though given the choice the Ghanian would prefer to play for Town.

And with Huddersfield closing in on a deal, and offering the price asked by his current club, it is likely that Town will win the race to sign the full-back in the coming weeks.

Yiadom can also play in midfield, so would be a valuable asset to the club. The next few days will likely see whether the move is to go ahead as the start of the season nears.